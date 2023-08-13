Alex Jones shares rare glimpse inside idyllic family holiday

The BBC presenter shares three children with her husband Charlie Thomson

The One Show's Alex Jones is currently making the most of her summer break, and on Sunday, the star shared a rare glimpse inside her sun-soaked getaway.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 46-year-old TV star posted a slew of breathtaking updates including a sweet video of her two sons Teddy, six, and Kit, four, jumping energetically into a crystal-clear swimming pool.

WATCH: Alex Jones shares rare video of children to mark end of summer

Elsewhere, the doting mother posted a charming snapshot of her little girl Annie bonding with what appeared to be an older relative. Alongside the touching image, Alex noted: "Her favourite has arrived."

And in a third and final picture, the mother-of-three could be seen posing alongside her mini-me daughter during an afternoon excursion. Alex, who boasts an enviable summer wardrobe, looked her usual polished self in a tiered white mini dress featuring ruffled sleeves and shirred detailing.

© Instagram The presenter shared a glimpse inside her trip

She shielded her eyes behind a pair of timeless sunglasses and completed her look with a pair of sophisticated tan leather sandals.

Annie, meanwhile, looked precious in a mustard yellow bodysuit and coordinating yellow shoes.

Whilst Alex didn't reveal the location of their family holiday, it seems that the TV star is enjoying an extended stay in and around France.

© Instagram Annie bonded with her family

Earlier this week, the brunette beauty travelled to Mont Saint-Michel in Normandy. During their visit, Alex shared the sweetest picture of her husband Charlie looking after the kids whilst on board a ferry, in addition to numerous images of their farm campsite, and a heartwarming snapshot of Annie inspecting the kitchen crockery.

"Our French adventure has begun," Alex noted in her caption, followed by the French flag emoji.

Fans and friends were quick to comment, with one writing: "Gorgeous pic! Family time is precious," while a second chimed in: "Thank you for sharing, have a wonderful holiday!"

© Instagram Alex donned a pretty white summer dress

A third commented: "Awe, what a gorgeous photo. Have a lovely holibobs," and a fourth added: "Beautiful Photo [sunglasses emoji] Have a Lovely time on holiday."

Lovebirds Alex and Charlie met at a New Year's Eve party in 2011 and dated for four years before they tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony at Cardiff Castle in 2015.

© Getty Alex and Charlie share three children together

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Alex gushed about her big day, explaining: "It was spectacular. Everyone says it's the best day of your life and it just exceeded my expectations. I enjoyed every single second."

Whilst the couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has since revealed that her beau was slow to pop the all-important question.

Speaking to The Times, Alex said: "He can't make up his mind about what crisps to have, let alone whether he'd get married."