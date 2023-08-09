Alex Jones melts hearts with adorable holiday photos featuring all three children

The BBC presenter shares three children with her husband Charlie Thomson

BBC presenter Alex Jones delighted fans on Tuesday when she posted a plethora of holiday snaps featuring her three adorable children.

Over on Instagram, the mother-of-three, 46, shared a precious picture on her grid, in addition to numerous images on her Instagram Stories. One particularly precious image showed Alex tenderly kissing her youngest daughter Annie whilst standing in front of Mont Saint-Michel in Normandy, France.

WATCH: Alex Jones' daughter is adorable during unusual family day out

The presenter dressed down in a mustard yellow T-shirt and a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses, whilst Annie, one, looked cherubic in a white top dotted with pink roses. The tiny tot resembled her mother thanks to her abundance of brunette curls.

Elsewhere, Alex shared the sweetest picture of her husband Charlie looking after the kids whilst on board a ferry, numerous images of their farm campsite, and a heartwarming snapshot of Annie inspecting kitchen crockery.

© Instagram Alex shared a precious photo of her little girl

"Our French adventure has begun," Alex noted in her caption, followed by the French flag emoji.

Fans and friends were quick to comment, with one writing: "Gorgeous pic! Family time is precious," while a second chimed in: "Thank you for sharing, have a wonderful holiday!"

© Instagram Alex welcomed Annie in August 2021

A third commented: "Awe, what a gorgeous photo. Have a lovely holibobs," and a fourth added: "Beautiful Photo [sunglasses emoji] Have a Lovely time on holiday."

© Instagram The family travelled to France

This isn't the first time Alex has enjoyed spending quality time with her brood this summer. Back in July the presenter travelled to the seaside for some much-needed relaxation and recuperation.m

In precious snapshots shared to Instagram, Teddy, six, and Kit, four, could be seen observing a cluster of small fishing boats lined up like sardines against a backdrop of rolling hills.

© Instagram Alex shared a glimpse inside her getaway

Teddy looked so grown up as he appeared to point enthusiastically towards something in the distance. As for his outfit, he looked so sweet in his summer get-up consisting of a simple black T-shirt, smart navy shorts and a pair of green and red sandals.

Kit, meanwhile, opted to wear a turquoise striped jumper which he teamed with a pair of lemon-yellow shorts. Too precious!

© Getty Alex and Charlie share three children together

Aside from sharing family photos, Alex also posted a slew of scenic pictures highlighting her gorgeous surroundings. Alongside a sun-drenched image of some stone steps, she excitedly penned: "The first glimpse of the sea."

Alex shares her three children with her husband Charlie Thomson. The pair met at a New Year's Eve party in 2011 and dated for four years before they tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony at Cardiff Castle in 2015.

© Instagram The couple wed in 2015

Earlier this year, Alex opened up about her husband's mental health difficulties in a candid and emotional interview for Elizabeth Day's How to Fail podcast.

Touching on his battle with Lyme Disease and viral meningitis, Alex explained: "It's my husband's own story to tell, so I won't go into detail, but he suffers with his mental health and we've just been through a really bad period where he had Lyme Disease and then he had viral meningitis."