Gracie McGraw shares rare look into childhood with the best throwback photo

Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie made sure to start the week off in the best way possible as she took to social media to share a very rare childhood photo as she encouraged her followers to take the week by the horns.

In the photo, the 26-year-old appeared as a young child standing in a crowd of people and pulling a silly face. The youngster adopted a power pose with her hands on her hips while she stood in a striking gray dress that had a pink frilly collar. She also showed how fashion-forward she was, even at a young age, as she had the snazziest pair of sunglasses.

WATCH: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie weeps in emotional Instagram video

Making sure to inspire her fans, the young star enthused: "Let's get this bread boys!!!" and she was immediately supported by her followers in the comments.

One friend joked: "All I need is 'let's play some basketball' and I'm ready to cease the day. Monday motivation if there ever was some," and a second commented: "Just a beautiful little thing .. even more beautiful today."

© Instagram Gracie shared a stunning throwback photo

A third added: "You were a beautiful girl!!!!" and many shared strings of heart and applauding emojis.

Gracie is preparing for a huge year and the talented singer has been making waves in the music scene and on Broadway ever since she moved from Nashville to New York City, and most recently she's shared some exciting information about her upcoming shows at Chelsea Table + Stage.

LOOK: Gracie McGraw shares 'brave' bedroom photo as she mentions weight loss transformation

Alongside a poster advertising the events - which take place on 21 and 30 July, she shared a personal message. It read: "Get your tix for next Friday July 21 or Sunday July 30!! You won't be disappointed!! There are more avail for 21! Get them before they are gone!"

© Instagram/Gracie McGraw Gracie always looks phenomenal

The 26-year-old shared the news back in June, and was more than excited. She wrote: "Hi everyone!!! Super jazzed to announce my first little shows in NYC, 'I will probably cry' July 21 and July 30 7pm at @chelseatableandstage!! It's going to be pretty awesome, if I do say so myself! Would love to see everyone's faces smiling and crying with me!!"

Other comments said: "You finally got your big break! We have all been waiting for you to share that extraordinary voice with others. This is it Gracie!" and "Wohoo, congratulations!"

© Instagram Gracie currently lives in New York City

Gracie has starred in Broadway Sings over the last year, which was not only a career highlight, but it's where she made some close friends. In June, she enjoyed jetting off to Mykonos, Greece, for her co-star's wedding, and it looked like a great time was had by all.

Gracie and her family are incredibly close and love to have a good time when they get together. Her mom Faith shared a fun family video taken from their home in Nashville back in May, to mark her oldest daughter's 26th birthday.

The singer recently enjoyed some time in Mykonos

In the footage, the family were seen sitting around the dining table dressed up in period drama costumes, with Faith explaining in the caption that they often had themed dinner parties, and that this particular one was centered around The Great.

PHOTOS: Faith Hill's daughter Gracie McGraw rocks tiny lilac bikini as she fights off the New York heat

RELATED: Tim McGraw's private daughter Maggie blows fans away with insane singing voice

Gracie in particular got really into character, and Faith even asked fans to forgive her daughter's language in the caption!