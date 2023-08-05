Strictly's Dianne Buswell looks so different with astonishing blonde highlights

Dianne Buswell will no doubt be busy preparing for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, and to make sure she was ready for the show's return, she headed to Larry King Hair for a refresh on her look.

In a clip, that you can see below, Dianne showed off her "before" hair, where she explained there were some "gaps" that needed filling in, with the intention of making her iconic red locks longer. However, the extensions that were put in didn't match Dianne's standout red hair, instead being blonde, and the dancer looked so different with them in!

WATCH: Dianne Buswell looks so different with blonde highlights

The change didn't last long, though, as while the Australian-born dancer confessed that she "loved" the dash of blonde, it was a little too "extreme" to what some people might expect from her.

She then showed off the colouring process, before unveiling the final look, with her stunning red hair completely stealing the show, especially when she did a slow-mo walk through the streets of London to the tune of Nicki Minaj's Barbie Girl.

© Instagram Dianne had some blonde streaks

Dianne wasn't alone in the salon, as during the video she revealed two of her co-stars had joined her, Carlos Gu, who performed his own epic hair flip, and Nancy Xu, who was blown away by the bright red of Dianne's look.

In her caption, Dianne shared: "MINI HAIR VLOG. Come with me to get my hair done!!!! I have missed my @vickydemetriouhair way too much! Once again she nailed the brief to perfection. Had some visitors while i was there too @gkx_carlos @nancy_xuxi! Hope you're all having a fab Saturday!!!!"

© Instagram But she was soon back to her iconic red

Fans absolutely loved the transformation, including Dianne's close friend Amy Dowden, who labelled the style as: "Lush." A second follower added: "Looks gorg!! Mermaid vibes are back."

A third wrote: "The length is perfect for all the Strictly hair dos," while a fourth said: "Obsessed!! Ariel is back in the building in time for Strictly and I can't wait to see her shine again," and a fifth enthused: "Love it!! Your hair always slays."

© Instagram The star has been enjoying time with her long-term boyfriend

It's been a busy year for Dianne, who has so far jetted off to Australia to see family, enjoyed a romantic trip to Poland with long-term boyfriend Joe Sugg, and even moved to Brighton.

In a video explaining the move, Joe said: "Hello! Little update for ya! If I'm ever away from social media for a while and I come back and I've got a moustache, you know I've been busy behind the scenes doing something! We're moving the last bits of our stuff because we have moved house. People are like, 'What? You've moved house? You were only in the last place for two and a bit years!' Very true."

© Getty Dianne will soon be returning to screens

Whilst the couple adored their former country home in Sussex, Joe admitted: "We loved the last place, but it was a project, it was a big project. We haven't got the time to take on such a big project, so we found this place, we absolutely fell in love with it and now we are here."

He finished by adding: "And that is why I've been gone for a bit, because I've been trying to sort all the stuff out when you move house – it's been stressful."