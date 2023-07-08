Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova has Bond girl moment in daring black bikini

Nadiya Bychkova was not impressed with the changeable weather in the United Kingdom as she took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo from a previous sun-soaked vacation.

The blonde beauty looked absolutely phenomenal as she posed on a boat off the coast of Capri, Africa. The star had chosen a scenic location for her shot, with the clear-blue sea strecthing out behind her alongside a pair of impressive rock formations. But fans were completely distracted by her Bond girl-esque black bikini that highlighted the dancer's sensational physique.

Nadiya rocked a very tiny two-piece, with the top half tying up behind her, alongside a chain-link in the middle, while her beautifully toned legs obscured the string bottoms that accompanied the item.

The star embodied her inner mermaid as she caught the sun's rays and ran her hands through her luscious blonde locks as they tumbled behind her.

Nadiya was an utter beauty in her daring two-piece

Although she has been dating boyfriend Kai Widdrington for over a year, Nadiya did not reveal when her sunny trip had taken place, or if Kai had joined her for her Italian getaway, as she simply lamented: "Take me back to Capri."

Fans were blown away by the gorgeous image, as one enthused: "Kai is a very lucky man," while a second added: "Oh my gawd, leg envy. And view, and just genuine photo envy for this whole photo."

Nadiya has a stunning bikini body

A third follower commented: "Stunning perfection," while others were left speechless as they shared strings of flame emojis. The post also earned the love of her Strictly co-stars, with Dianne Buswell, Janette Manrara and Vito Coppola all 'liking' the dreamy shot.

Last week, the star sent temperatures soaring when she shared a photo from a different holiday, this time styling out a white string bikini while on a trip to Positano, Italy.

Nadiya turned heads with her bikini

Nadiya enjoyed the waves crashing around her, as she frolicked on the beach with her arms above her head as she looked back over one shoulder.

One of her followers commented: "Beautiful girl," while a second responded: "Absolutely gorgeous… Hope you’re having the most lush time gorgeous girl," and a third simply said: "Woww".

Nadiya and Kai started dating last year

Earlier in the year, Nadiya and Kai enjoyed a trip to the Maldives where the duo posted a slew of idyllic video clips documenting their time away. In one sun-drenched video, the couple could be seen strolling along a jetty surrounded by crystal-clear water. They appeared in their element as they soaked up the stunning scenery.

For their joint adventure, Nadiya, 33, opted to wear a white cropped sports top which she teamed with a pair of light-wash denim shorts. The TV star elevated her outfit with a sleek baseball cap, a pair of aviator sunglasses and a delicate silver pendant. Kai, 27, meanwhile, wore an oversized brown T-shirt, dark jeans, white trainers, and a pair of suave sunglasses.