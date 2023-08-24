Al Roker over the moon as special guest joins him for momentous weather report on Today

Science and space fans got major news to geek out over on Wednesday, August 24, and Al Roker got to celebrate it live on the Today Show the following morning with a special guest by his side.

Fellow science nerd (and esteemed astrophysicist of course) Neil deGrasse Tyson visited NBC studios on Thursday, where he discussed India's historic Moon landing on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian country became on Wednesday not only the fourth country ever to make a successful Moon landing, but also the first and only country so far to have successfully reached the Moon's South Pole, where the lack of sunlight makes it extra difficult to land on.

WATCH: Today welcomes new stand-in meteorologist... Scarlett Johansson!

Neil, who met with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the successful Moon mission, spoke on Today about the significance of its success, explaining how the farther away from the equator you go, the further the sun's arch is, therefore the spot of India's landing was "literally where the sun don't shine."

After the science wiz briefed Today hosts Craig Melvin, Hoda Kotb, and Sheinelle Jones on the landing, it was time for him to geek out with Al over a space edition of his "Who's Warmer?" quiz.

As soon as Al said: "In honor of Mr. deGrasse Tyson…" Neil quickly asked him to please call him Neil, and then it was off to the races for the two, who couldn't have been more in their element with the climate quiz.





The two were quick to put their climate knowledge on full display and were on a roll from the very first question, which asked whether Death Valley California was warmer than the Apollo 11 landing site.

MORE: Al Roker's absence on Today Show results in shake-up to co-star's schedule

© Getty Al has been Today's leading weatherman for decades

MORE: Al Roker shares bittersweet goodbye with emotional photo – fans send support

Neal did not hesitate to explain why the landing site was significantly hotter, and as soon as he got it right, both him and Al jumped into a round of raucous cheers and laughs, and even a bit of a dance from Neil.

© Getty The renowned scientist met with India's Prime Minister in June

"Boom!" the two even exclaimed as they shared a fist bump, and continued to relish in their shared knowledge and passion of all things climate, space and science.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.