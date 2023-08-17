Nicole Kidman sparks reaction with rare, swanky photo of family life you have to see

The Special Ops: Lioness actress got a rise out of fans with a sweet photo of her time off from work

It appears Nicole Kidman is using her unexpected time off from her typically busy schedule due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike pretty well.

The actress was in the midst of promotion for her new thriller show Special Ops: Lioness when all red carpet events, press junkets, and more were canceled because of the strikes.

Now, as actors are left unable to use their social media to promote their work and the halt of production opens up their schedule, the Big Little Lies star is sharing a more personal glimpse of what she's getting up to.

Nicole took to Instagram Wednesday with an adorable set of photos of her time away from work, and rather than film shoots taking up her time and her having all the spotlight, these days it's her sweet pup stealing the show!

The Urban-Kidman family dog, Julian, a red toy poodle, appears to be having the time of his life now that his mom has her schedule freed up.

The photos Nicole posted see little Julian basically smiling with his head poked out the car window as wind rushes in, and in another one he's enjoying his passenger status even more so, and he's pictured with his tongue out, eyes squinted, and the sun is making his curly red coat shine.

Plus, while he certainly appeared to be enjoying his ride in the passenger seat, the photo that really took the cake was one where he appeared ready to take control, and posed with his little paws directly on the wheel of his mom's Rolls-Royce.

"Passenger prince takes the wheel," Nicole joked in her caption, and fans, who got a rise out of the photos, were quick to take to the comments section under the post with their own jokes.

"OK, when I'm reincarnated, I wanna come back as your dog," one suggested, as others added: "Perfectly at ease, ready for a new journey," and: "Adorable! Such a lovely puppy! Love him," as well as: "That is one cute, happy dog," plus another fan also said: "There is nothing in this world like a dog. Simply the best."

Before Nicole busied herself up spending time with her dog and taking pictures of him in her luxe car, her last public appearance was in London alongside co-star Zoe Saldaña to promote their new thriller series, which was created by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

The series, which also stars Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly, Jill Wagner, and Britney Spears' estranged husband Sam Asghari, premiered on Paramount in July.

Per IMDb, the plot reads: "Joe (Zoe) attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the spear in the CIA's war on terror. She enlists Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira), a female special operations Marine, as an undercover operative in the Lioness Program."

Nicole stars as a character named Kaitlyn Meade, and there will be a total of eight episodes, the last of which will air on September 3.

