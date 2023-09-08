Tom Brady offers insight into life with his 10-year-old daughter as their family grows

Wrapped around Daddy's finger! Tom Brady has revealed his 10-year-old daughter Vivian rules the household after sharing a picture of the new kitten they had welcomed.

"Vivi wins again," he captioned the post which featured a gorgeous black and brown Bengal cat walking across their tiled floor. In the background was one of the two white Siamese cats Vivian already owns, looking startled at the new addition to their home.

© Instagram Tom Brady reveals the new addition to his family

It's not the first time former NFL star Tom has used the phrase, as he told fans that Vivi had also won back in February when they adopted the two Siamese cats from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

The February clip showed the two kittens fighting with each other, and Tom also tagged his former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate, Logan Ryan, and his wife Ashley Bragg Ryan, who both founded the Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation in the story.

© Instagram Tom with his youngest children, Benjamin and Vivi

"Vivi wins again. Thanks @loganryan and @coolmombreezy this is what my mornings are like now," followed by two crying with laughter and red heart emojis.

Tom and Vivi have both been supporting the society for some time, and Ashley had previously revealed that the father and daughter duo spent time volunteering there during the 2022/2023 season.

Tom Brady introduces two new family members

In a social media post on February 1 2023, following news of his retirement, Ashley called him the greatest of all time but shared how she wanted to acknowledge the Tom she knows and not the football player.

"It's the one about the dad who volunteered at the animal shelter with his kids throughout an entire football season. The one where he bonded with his kids over naming puppies and bottle feeding kittens. The one where he silently showed up every other week to make a difference for his family and his community," she wrote alongside a picture of Tom, Vivian, and Tom's son Benjamin, and Ashley with her husband and their eldest daughter all holding rescue puppies.

"These pictures were from August and we didn’t take many more after that. Not publicly at least. It wasn’t about publicity, fundraising or recognition. It was about being a human being. It was about Tom taking the very thing his little girl loves the most and turning it into an opportunity to spend time together. It was about Tom reaching out to his friend, asking how to get involved, helping his community by giving something far more meaningful than money.. his time."

Vivian recently joined Tom on a trip to Africa where they celebrated their love for animals together on safari.

Tom was married to model Gisele Bunchen for 14 years before they finalized their divorce in 2023. Together they welcomed Vivian and so Jack, 13. Tom is also father to son Jack, 16, whom he welcomed with Bridget Moynahan.