Joanna and Chip Gaines' impressive empire just got a whole lot bigger and there's some exciting news to celebrate about one of their many ventures.

The couple's newly renovated Hotel 1928 in Waco, Texas, is now open for reservations and reports suggest it is filling up fast.

While the grand opening of the downtown hotel isn't until November 1, on August 18, bookings were opened up until April 2024 on their site.

Hotel 1928 is a complete redesign of the Grand Karem Shrine Building built in 1928, hence the name.

With only 33 guest rooms in the 6,600 square feet venue, reservations are likely to go quickly. It boasts three eateries and four different room types for locals and tourists to enjoy.

Joanna and Chip announced their plans to fix up the building back in October 2019 on her blog.

At the time, she wrote: "If you’ve followed our work, you might notice a pattern — that time and time again, Chip and I are drawn to projects that emphasize the value of home."

She further explained why they threw themselves at the hotel as "it bridges what we’re most passionate about—home, hospitality, and restoration".

Joanna added: "What it really comes down to is our desire to create a place where people feel welcomed home."

Their long-awaited update comes at a heartwarming time in their personal life as Joanna and Chip recently celebrated their twentieth summer together.

Joanna and Chip have been married for 20 years

While they have been married since May 2003 and their wedding anniversary has been and gone, she chose to marvel at the additional milestone.

Taking to Instagram, Joanna, 45, posted a photo of herself and Chip, 48. They were surrounded by beautiful flowers and trees as the sun setting created the perfect backdrop.

© Joanna Gaines on Instagram The family in 2010, prior to Crew's birth

Chip had his arm resting lovingly across his wife's shoulders, as she wrapped her arm around his waist.

They beamed for the camera as they took in the momentous moment together, with Joanna captioning the romantic photo: "20 years of Summer love."

Chip and Joanna are parents to 5 kids

The Magnolia Network pair are residents of Waco themselves. They reside in a 1,700-square-foot Victorian home in Crawford, Texas, which is a suburb of Waco.

The property sits on 40 acres and has an abundance of space to house their large family, which includes their five children Duke, 18, Drake, 15, Ella Rose, 16, Emmie Kay, 14, and five-year-old son Crew.

© Instagram Joanna and Chip Gaines celebrated 20 years of summer love

While they have their hands full, they adore being parents to their brood.

"Motherhood means everything to me. Everything else in my life can go away, but that’s my thing," Joanna told Southern Living in September 2019. "That’s what wakes me up. It is my heart — these kids. Being a mom is at the core of who I am."

