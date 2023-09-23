T.J. Holmes shares rare family photo as he and Amy Robach prepare to reunite with former GMA co-stars

The former GMA3 star has been dating Amy Robach since the end of 2022

T.J. Holmes is slowly stepping back into the spotlight following a year of laying low following his dismissal from ABC alongside Amy Robach.

The former GMA3 star has been sharing regular posts since breaking his social media silence at the end of August, and most recently shared a nostalgic throwback photo of his daughter Sabine, taken from inside his family home.

The lovely image saw Sabine sitting down in front of the television playing Super Mario, as she waited for her dad to do her hair.

T.J. used to often post photos of himself styling his daughter's hair, and was clearly feeling nostalgic about just how much his little girl is growing up.

"#HAIRDAYxSUPERMARIOBROS #BabySabine," T.J. captioned the image.

Sabine is now in K-5 and growing up fast, with her doting dad recently sharing a throwback picture of his daughter on her first day at school back in 2018, alongside a present day picture of her first day after returning in September.

T.J. - who is also father to two older children, daughter Brianna, and son Jaiden, from a previous relationship - previously shared a video of him styling his youngest daughter's hair during lockdown.

© Getty Images Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes will be reuniting with their former GMA co-stars at the New York Marathon

He posted a video of him tussling her tresses and sparked a major fan reaction.

According to T.J., Sabine's gorgeous head of hair has never been cut. It's not just a case of him running a comb through her thick curly locks either as he revealed he's even got some advice from women on the red carpet as to how to perfect his hairdressing skills.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been dating since 2022

T.J. is certainly a hands-on dad and when Sabine was born he opened up about fatherhood to Essence. He said: "I probably change more diapers than her because she breastfeeds and she has to do that. So I do the thing that I can do and that’s change diapers.”

T.J. added: “Overall, fatherhood is glorious.” T.J. and his girlfriend Amy will be preparing to reunite with their former GMA co-stars at the beginning of November, when they take part in the New York Marathon.

© Bennett Raglin T.J. Holmes and his ex-wife Marilee Fiebig share daughter Sabine

This week it was announced that 12 of the ABC team including anchors and correspondents will run an ABC News Relay Supporting Team for Kids at the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 5.

These members include Robin Roberts, World New Tonight anchor David Muir and even T.J.'s replacement on GMA3, DeMarco Morgan. ABC President Kim Goodwin - who announced the decision to remove them from the air - will also be taking part.

© Getty Images T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were dismissed on GMA3 in January

At the time of Amy and T.J.'s dismissal - which took place after their extra-marital affair became headline news - the statement from the network read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

