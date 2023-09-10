Amy Robach joined by mystery person as she enjoys celebratory drink inside NYC home

Amy Robach has been sharing regular updates on social media after making her return to Instagram last month - and fans are more than delighted.

Most recently, the former Good Morning America star took to the photo sharing app to post a picture of two large glasses of wine perched on a coffee table in front of a large TV screen.

While Amy didn't give away who she was joined by - likely either partner T.J. Holmes or a family member - she did reveal her joy for the triumphant site in front of her on the television.

The former ABC anchor is a huge Georgia Bulldogs fan, and was delighted that her team triumphed against the Ball State Cardinals with a 45-3 win. "Go dawgs," she simply captioned the post.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "A great day for Georgia!" while another wrote: "I hope you are well Amy!" A third added: "Amen!!"

Amy returned to Instagram at the end of August, sharing a picture of her and T.J. from the legs down, with the angle focusing on their sneakers.

The exact same picture was shared by T.J. too, with the pair both highlighting their training ahead of the upcoming New York Marathon, which takes place on November 5.

© Getty Images Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes are training for the New York Marathon

Amy and T.J. are both keen runners and last year trained together for the New York Marathon.

At the time, T.J. - who had never ran the famous race before - was incredibly grateful to Amy for her support and motivation throughout the training.

© Getty Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been dating for nearly a year

The pair were exposed for having an extra-marital affair just weeks after the race, and soon after were dismissed until further notice by Good Morning America, while ABC decided on the next steps.

Then, in January, Amy and T.J. were told that they had been dismissed from ABC. On January 27, a statement from an ABC spokesman was released, which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News."

© Getty Images The former GMA3 stars have kept a low profile this year

The spokesperson added: "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

Amy had been married to actor Andrew Shue for 12 years, and the affair consequently ended their marriage. The star's daughters, Ava and Annie, have remained close with both Andrew and his sons following the split, although it is not known whether or not Amy and Andrew are still in touch.

T.J., meanwhile, was married to Marilee Fiebig for 12 years, and the couple share a ten-year-old daughter, Sabine.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes met on GMA3

In a reflective post shared on Instagram last week, T.J. posted a sweet photograph of his daughter that showed how much she had grown in just five years, from her first day of school in 2018 to her first day of school this week.

He simply captioned his photo with the hashtags "Baby Sabine" and "K-5," commemorating his proud dad moment of seeing his little girl begin a new school year.

