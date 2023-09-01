Amy Robach welcomes fresh start with photo only days after seemingly confirming romance with T.J. Holmes

The former GMA3 hosts have been lying low since their romance was made public in November 2022

For many, the end of summer sparks an element of sadness, but not for Amy Robach! The TV host - who was fired from GMA3 at the beginning of the year - is looking forward to a fresh start and there's no better time than a new month.

Taking to Instagram for the second time in a week, Amy hinted at good things ahead as she shared a photo of the sun rising over New York City on the first day of September.

"Welcome, September," she wrote alongside a maple leaf, signifying the fall.

Fans rushed to comment and added: "Yay you're back," and, "Gorgeous! Happy you’re back," while others commented with strings of heart emojis and more showed their love for her return to social media.

Her post on Friday comes only days after she and her boyfriend, T.J. Holmes, made a joint return to Instagram months after they were fired from their positions on GMA3 at the beginning of the year.

While this post was owned purely by Amy, they united for their defiant message earlier in the week.

Amy and T.J. shared the same photo of their running sneakers and seemingly confirmed their romance, as well as revealing their next venture together - the New York marathon, which is set to take place on Sunday November 5.

It's a very special event for the pair of them as last year they trained together too. In fact, it was their passion for running which was reported to have sparked their romance.

© Getty Image Amy and T.J. are officially a couple

Both were formerly married to their partners; Amy recently divorced her husband, Andrew Shue, after 12 years of marriage, and T.J. is still going through his divorce from, Marilee Fiegbig.

He was married to her for 12 years and they share a daughter, Sabine together. Amy and T.J.'s romance hit headlines in November 2022 when they were photographed on a PDA packed getaway over Thanksgiving.

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. were fired from their roles on GMA3

Soon afterwards, they were removed from the air and it was weeks before ABC made the decision to fire them over their relationship.

At the time, ABC released a statement that read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

The spokesperson added: "A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

© Instagram Amy shared her first social media photo since her romance with T.J. Holmes became public

Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan were named as their replacements alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton. Neither Amy nor T.J. have returned to the small screen since they were let go, and they have remained silent on their relationship, with their social media accounts lying dormant.

