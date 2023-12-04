The Repair Shop's Will Kirk undergoes major transformation - fans react

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk unveiled his new hairdo on Instagram over the weekend, swapping his usual style for a shaved look.

Debuting his new hairdo on Instagram alongside a series of snaps from a rainy woodland walk with his wife Polly and their one-year-old daughter, the woodwork expert penned in the caption: "I shaved my head for the first time in 20 years! I probably should have chosen a warmer season. The rainy winter walk was still worth it."

Fans rushed to the comments section to praise Will's new style, with one person penning: "Lovely family photos Will. You rock the shaved head," while another simply wrote: "Rock'n it!"

A third fan commented: "Really suits you."

© Will Kirk/Instagram Will Kirk debuted his new hairdo on Instagram

Many fans couldn't help but comment on the adorable new photo of his baby daughter, whose name has been kept private. In the photo, Will and his wife are looking adoringly at their little girl as she sits comfortably in Polly's arms.

One follower wrote: "Such a cutie treasure every second of them being so young, you blink and they are all grown up."

Will and Polly, who tied the knot in 2021, welcomed their first child back in July last year. The BBC star opened up about fatherhood during an exclusive chat with HELLO! in 2022. Gushing over his little girl, Will, who was filming at the time, said: "I love her so much. It was quite tricky to leave home this morning to come down to The Repair Shop because she's so sweet in the mornings and she just looks up at you and she'd just woken up.

© Instageam Will and his wife Polly have been married since 2021

"I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done I think, having a child," he added.

Will's latest post comes shortly before The Repair Shop's Christmas special arrives on BBC One and iPlayer later this month.

In the festive episode, Will and electronics expert Mark Stuckey work their magic on a faulty record player, which was gifted to mum Jo Thomas by her son Ben before he passed away at the age of 11.

The Repair Shop's Christmas special airs in December

Chatting with HELLO! about the emotional episode, Will said: "Being a parent made this task all the more poignant for me. Since becoming a dad, I've become an emotional guy. It made me think about my daughter and how precious she is."

The episode also sees Pete Woods, Dominic Chinea and Suzie Fletcher team up to make a Caribbean steel pan sing once more, while Steve Fletcher, Kirsten Ramsay and Mark Stuckey get to work on a "mechanical Christmas cake invention" from the 1940s.

Jay Blades and his team of experts spread the festive cheer in the Christmas special

The synopsis teases: "Whilst tackling the restorations the team also create some incredibly personal Secret Santa gifts for each other leaving some of the experts speechless and as the items are returned to their grateful owners the spirit and excitement of the season is shared by all."