Willow Smith looks stunning with big change to hairstyle - and fans have a lot to say

The daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith often changes up her appearance

Willow Smith has changed her hairstyle yet again - and she looks seriously cool.

The daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith took to Instagram to share a stylish photo of herself wearing a crop top and oversized jacket and pants, as she posed outside at an event for Onitsuka Tiger.

In the picture, Willow rocked a chic bob, which was styled in braids and a middle parting.

Fans were quick to comment on her new look, with one writing: "Loving the hair," while another commented: "You always look amazing." A third added: "You are always so stylish!"

Willow's other recent hairstyles have included Rapunzel-length braids and a shaved head - something she first experimented with when she was just 11-years-old.

Willow Smith looked fabulous with a chic bob haircut

Talking to Glamour in 2022, the singer opened up about the drastic decision to shave her hair.

She said: "I like to see a glare on my scalp, a bounce of light. Shaving my head is maybe the most radical thing I’ve done in the name of beauty.”

She added: "As a Black woman there were a lot of layers to my relationship with my hair and skin growing up; it was definitely a learning curve."

© Getty Images Willow is always changing up her appearance

In another interview, Willow once again opened up about her ever-changing style. Chatting to CR Fashion Book, she said: "I think my look changes all of the time and right now, it’s a bit more messy, kind of grungy." Meanwhile, talking to The Cut in 2018, Willow proudly said that she was "best friends" with her hair.

"I love my locs and they love me. I’m just really calm about it now. When I had my hair out and not in locs, it was such a hassle every single day, trying to do … whatever to it. Having the locs is just amazing. I can go about my life now and not worry about it."

The talented singer has a fashion-forward style

Willow is not only known for her fashion-forward approach to style - with a list of fashion collaborations under her belt as a result - but her inspiring music too.

Since the tender age of nine, Willow has been in the spotlight thanks to her famous family and her own singing career, which kicked off following the success of her single, Whip My Hair.

© Jerritt Clark Willow Smith rocking short hair

She's had a busy year in the spotlight recording new music, and performing at Coachella earlier in the year - something that turned into a family affair, with her older brother Jaden joining her on stage, while her proud dad Will watched on in the audience.

Most recently, she's starred in a series of Life's Good ads. Willow has taken her fans along for the ride on social media, and shared footage of her starring in the LG ad, which focuses on her sitting in her recording studio struggling to focus on writing a song, admitting it's lonely at times, to then performing on stage with a huge smile on her face.

© Instagram Willow Smith with her famous family

In the caption, she wrote: "Everyone should have the freedom and bravery to follow their own path. When you embrace your true self, life becomes beautiful."

