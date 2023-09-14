Willow Smith rocks edgy transformation in head-turning selfie

Willow Smith is known for her fashion-forward approach to fashion and often turns heads with her latest looks.

The Whip My Hair hitmaker has experimented with many different hairstyles over the past year, including and most recently rocked a head-turning new look.

The talented singer's hair was styled in Rapunzel length braids as she took centre stage in a new campaign for Life's Good.

VIDEO: Willow Smith shares glimpse inside jaw-dropping home

In the video, Willow walked confidently while hanging out on a rooftop, dressed in a oversized sweater and boots, before changing into tiny black shorts, an oversized checked shirt and a tie. With her guitar attached to her side, the singer looked happier than ever as she smiled to the camera.

In the caption, she wrote: "You don't have to take the path others expect you to.Because when you walk your own path,you shine as you are.Life's Good."

MORE: Inside Willow Smith's jaw-dropping mansion in Malibu - and it's so dreamy

MORE: Willow Smith wows with super long hair transformation - see photos

The youngest child of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith has had a busy year, with everything from performing at Coachella to most recently, starring in a series of Life's Good ad, being on her never-ending to-do list.

Willow has taken her fans along for the ride on social media, and shared more footage of her starring in another LG ad earlier in the week. It focuses on her sitting in her recording studio struggling to focus on writing a song, admitting it's lonely at times, to then performing on stage with a huge smile on her face.

In the caption, she wrote: "Everyone should have the freedom and bravery to follow their own path. When you embrace your true self, life becomes beautiful."

MORE: Willow Smith reveals major change to her body

MORE: Will Smith’s daughter Willow turns heads in a birthday look no one saw coming

Willow has also been posting footage of herself performing songs inside her home in Malibu.

© Getty Images Willow Smith is always changing up her appearance

The singing sensation has grown up in the spotlight thanks to her famous family, and kick started her impressive career at the tender age of nine.

MORE: Willow Smith concerns fans with teary eyed selfie

Recently, her dad admitted that he had regrets about pushing his children into the spotlight at such young ages.

© Instagram Willow Smith rocked a natural afro in a candid moment shared on Instagram recently

Talking to Kevin Hart on the July 3 episode of Hart to Heart, he said: "2010 was like the greatest year as an artist, as a parent." "Karate Kid came out in June, Whip My Hair came out in October.

MORE: Why Willow Smith left her famous family's home aged 16

MORE: Will Smith was left in utter disbelief over daughter Willow's change to her appearance

I'm building this dream of a family I've had in my mind. 'I'm going to do it better than my father did it.' "We've talking about it, my father was abusive. I told myself I would never have that kind of energy with my family and I had a dream, an idea of a family I was building.

Willow Smith rocking long hair

Pretty much 2010 to 2012 I had achieved everything I had ever dreamed." However, it wasn't all happy times. "Nobody in my family was happy. No one wanted to be in a platoon.

Willow was the first one to begin the mutiny and it was my first realization that success and money don't mean happiness. Up until that point, I really believed that you could succeed your way—to a house and a family—and you could win your way to happiness," the Fresh Prince of Bel Air actor added.

Today, Willow and Will couldn't be closer, and their bond was apparent for all to see when earlier this year, the Men in Black star proudly watched his daughter perform at Coachella, sharing an emotional video of his reaction to her on stage on social media in the process.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.