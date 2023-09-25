Steph McGovern makes rare comment about daughter in sweet update

The former BBC Breakfast host shares one daughter with her partner

Steph McGovern delighted fans at the weekend with a precious update regarding her little daughter.

Sharing a glimpse inside her life away from the spotlight, the 41-year-old TV presenter opted to post a short video clip of a huge activity centre decked out with a brightly coloured obstacle course.

WATCH: Steph McGovern shares rare insight into family holiday

In a second photo, Steph posed for a sweet selfie, alongside which she penned: "My little one loves it here."

She further surprised fans with a relatable follow-up selfie. In the hilarious snapshot, Steph was pictured eating a sausage sandwich whilst relaxing at the play centre's restaurant.

© Instagram The TV star made a rare comment about her daughter

"And so do I…" she quipped in her caption. "The sausage sandwiches are lush!"

For the wholesome mother-daughter activity, Steph dressed down in a vivid lemon-yellow knitted jumper which she teamed with a neon yellow top. The Steph's Packed Lunch host elevated her outfit with a simple gold chain necklace and a pair of funky aviator glasses.

For a pop of colour, the mother-of-one rounded off her casual get-up with a glossy coating of cobalt blue nail varnish. As for hair and makeup, Steph wore her sleek tresses down loose and accentuated her gorgeous lashes with lengthening mascara. Divine!

© Instagram Steph appeared in high spirits

This isn't the first time the presenter has shared a sneak peek inside her family life. Steph, who welcomed her daughter in November 2019, recently spoke to Prima magazine about how she manages to juggle work alongside parenting.

Opening up, she told the publication: "I film at lunchtime, so I get to take my daughter to and from nursery every day, which is unbelievably amazing."

© Getty The presenter attending a red carpet event

She went on to say: "Then, when we get home, I purposely try not to look at my phone until she's in bed. We'll just whack some music on and dance about for a bit. She also loves playing 'imaginary zoo' at the moment."

Whilst not much is known about Steph's partner, the former BBC Breakfast star is thought to be dating a TV executive. Together, the loved-up duo are doting parents to their two-year-old daughter.

To celebrate the arrival of their baby daughter, Steph took to Twitter with a joyous announcement.

© Getty The presenter rarely shares family updates

"Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter! Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up," she sweetly noted at the time.

Since welcoming their bundle of joy into the world, the couple have intentionally kept their child out of the spotlight. Whilst she very occasionally appears on social media, Steph and her partner always make sure to conceal their daughter's identity.

© Instagram The couple share one daughter together

On the subject of her hiding her little one's face, Steph told the Express in July last year: "I would just get too mad if I started reading negative things about them. My daughter has no choice and my partner's not in the public eye, so I wouldn't want to subject them to the opinions of others."