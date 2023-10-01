Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's son's appearance gets fans talking in new family photo

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale co-parent three sons - Kingston, Zuma and Apollo - who are growing up fast!

The former couple's children split their time between their famous parents' homes in LA, and have close bonds with them both.

Most recently, Gavin took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of himself and his youngest son Apollo, eight, beaming with joy as they posed in what looks to be the library of the Bush frontman's home.

"At home with my bestie," the dad-of-four captioned the picture. Fans were quick to comment on the sweet snap, with many remarking on Apollo's appearance - observing just how much the little boy looked like his famous dad.

"Apollo is your twin!" one wrote, while another commented: "Mini Gavin! Love his smile." A third added: "This photo warms my heart! Best photo ever!!! Those smiles are so joyful! I hope you guys have the best weekend."

Gavin is also father to daughter Daisy Lowe, 34, who shares a baby daughter, Ivy, with fiancé Jordan Saul.

Earlier in the year, Gavin shared some lovely photos featuring Daisy and his three younger sons to pay tribute to the "better versions" of him.

The doting father had shared the images during Daisy's visit to LA in the summer to mark Father's Day. He wrote: "Welcome to my world.

The best few weeks at home with my better versions of me. "Oh the joy they bring, and yes there's Chewy bottom left, and our super hero Apollo. My love is indeed ocean sized."

Daisy enthused: "Always the best being with you all."

Gwen and Gavin's sons not only have their parents doting on them, but stepdad Blake Shelton too.

The country singer is a devoted stepfather to Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, and previously opened up about his role while talking to People. "If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life," he began.

"For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again." The singer has also got candid about how it's not always easy being a stepparent. "There's definitely nothing easy about it," he said during an interview on radio show.

The Ride with Kimo & Heather in 2021. "I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent, you know?"

He continued: "I'm not gonna lie. I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am," he continued.

"Especially, you know, now that we're five years into this thing, I can't imagine my life without these kids now."

Showing just how much they all value Blake, Gwen previously paid a heartfelt tribute to him on Father's Day.

