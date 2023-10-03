Christina Hall's husband shares emotional update as he vows to 'cherish each and every day'

Christina Hall's husband Joshua Hall has shared a rare personal message on social media, concerning someone close to him.

The HGTV star's other half took to Instagram last week to share a lovely photo of the couple on the beach, with his beloved pet dog Stella.

Joshua explained in the caption that it was Stella's birthday, and that it was all the more meaningful that they were celebrating the occasion, as his beloved dog had been diagnosed with cancer last January.

He penned: "My girl Stella is 9 years old today. I was thankful she made 8 last year, to still have her with us is such a blessing. After her cancer diagnosis in Jan 2022, Christina and I read success stories of people changing everything up to prolong their pets life, we were determined to become one of the stories.

"I’d say we definitely accomplished that and will cherish each and every extra day we get her until she’s gone." Fans were quick to comment on the post with a mass of supportive messages, with one writing: "You guys are the best furry parents ever, Stella is such a sweet soul! I need to get mine switched over!" while another wrote: "She is so beautiful." A third added: "Go Stella!"

Joshua and Christina have been married since 2022 after meeting the previous year, and they couldn't be happier.

The couple live in a beautiful house in Newport Beach, but also have a vacation home in Tennessee. Joshua came into Christina's life in 2021 and has formed a close bond with all three of her children too.

Christina Hall and husband Joshua with her three children

He is a doting stepfather to Taylor, 13, Brayden, eight, and four-year-old Hudson.

Most recently, the family celebrated Taylor's 13th birthday, and Joshua posted a sweet message to his stepdaughter, writing: "Happy Birthday to my not so little teenager. I moved into a home with a sweet little girl, now I'm helping shape a young woman."

Joshua is incredibly protective of his wife and shared a defiant post back in April where he defended Christina from "outside noise", and discussed helping to raise her three children. The post saw him receive a lot of praise from followers.

© Jon Kopaloff Christina and Joshua have been married since 2022

It read: "Never did I think taking on 3 kids from 2 other males would be easy. What I was sure of, the woman connected to them was worth it all. I am not these kids biological father, they have those.

"What I will be is the best example of a quality human being, always show them how to treat their mother with respect and support them in any way I can during their development. "Coming from a split home myself, I know it’s not easy on youngsters, but in todays world sadly, it’s pretty common. So Christina and I will always remain unfazed by any outside noise and save the kids from any unnecessary trauma.

The happy couple on the beach

"Christina is a very driven and incredible woman who has an ability to brush anything off and keep herself composed while being a positive influence in these kids lives while achieving success in anything she does. I admire her greatly for that…especially watching my own mother do the same for my siblings and I growing up, I can appreciate it.

"There is a lot that goes on in personal lives that isn’t for public consumption, therefore not shared, kept private.

© Instagram Christina Hall and her husband celebrated her 40th in Mexico earlier this year

"So trust me as someone who likes to keep a low profile, no one except those directly involved knows jack about any situation more than them. 2 sides and the truth.

"I will always protect her, keep her safe and no one will hurt her with me in the picture. She doesn’t bother anyone, she deserves the same in return. I will ensure that’s the case."

