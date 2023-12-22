Harper Beckham and Nicola Peltz don matching outfits for sun-soaked Bahamas trip

There's no doubt that Harper Beckham and Nicola Peltz-Beckham are as thick as thieves. Their closer-than-close sister status was reaffirmed on Thursday when they were spotted donning matching tops during a beach trip to the Bahamas.

The sister-in-law duo headed to the sun-soaked location for a Beckham family beach day. The pair sported matching silk bandana tops which they both wore with a pair of white shorts.

Harper matched her sister-in-law

Harper was captured having fun playing beach games by her mum who shared a glorious photo of the 13-year-old on her Instagram Stories.

"Harper living her best life," penned the beauty mogul. Not only were the pair rocking matching looks, but they also, along with Victoria have matching Stanley cups adorned with their initials. Harper and Nicola even have the number seven printed on theirs.

Nicola and Harper both opted for white shorts and bandana tops

The family bonding was in full swing for the sunny day out and saw VB and Nicola dancing the day away with the most fabulous sunset backdrop. See the fabulous moment in the clip below.

Victoria Beckham dances the day away with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz

"Love you @nicolapeltzbeckham. We hadn't drunk much at all!!". This isn't the first time Harper and Nicola have been spotted twinning this week.

On Wednesday, the pair sported the most fabulous pink outfits as they shared a glamorous TikTok video. Harper opted for a beautiful pink halterneck dress, meanwhile, Nicola donned a slinky skirt in the same shade with a black crop top.

Captioning the post, NP penned: "Twinning with baby sis," alongside two pink love heart emojis.

It's safe to say friends and fans of the pair went wild. "My fav duo is back," one fan commented. A second added: "Harper is so grown up. I love her." Meanwhile, a third penned: "The best duo."

Sharing her expertise on the sibling duo, Hello!’s Deputy Online Editor Sharnaz Shahid, explained: "Ever since Nicola has been welcomed into the Beckham fold, it's been lovely to see how close she has become to the youngest of the clan, her sister-in-law Harper. It's safe to say these two are very tight, with Nicola often posting gushy social media posts with her 'baby sis.'"