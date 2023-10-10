Salma Hayek’s bathroom mishap at the Beckham premiere you definitely missed - details

At the London premiere of Netflix’s Beckham documentary last week, celebrities from the worlds of sport, fashion, TV and more came together to celebrate the iconic footballer and British icon that is David Beckham.

But one of the famous guests suffered an all-too-familiar blunder following the screening.

Salma Hayek attended with her 16-year-old daughter Valentina, dressed in a purple Victoria Beckham dress, but a source tells HELLO! that the Oscar-nominated actress misplaced her handbag in the Curzon Mayfair women’s toilets.

© Jack Dredd/Shutterstock Salma Hayek wore a purple dress designed by Victoria Beckham to the Netflix premiere of "Beckham"

"She came running back into the cubicle in her heels and said that she’d left her bag behind," the source revealed. "She was obviously stressed but still seemed cool and collected. Then she spotted it by the sink and was visibly relieved."

The source added that the actress and producer chatted with Nicola Peltz Beckham about her mishap.

"Salma called out to Nicola, who was being followed by Harper, as soon as she came into the bathroom and Nicola was asking if she found it."

The premiere was attended by not only A-listers such as Salma, Anna Wintour, James Corden and Louis Theroux but both David and Victoria's parents as well as David’s best friend and former teammate Gary Neville.

© Karwai Tang Victoria Beckham and David Beckham at the Beckham premiere

Ahead of the screening, David gave special thanks to his family including his parents, sisters, children and wife Victoria. "She has been my partner in everything for almost three decades and she still inspires me every single day," he said of his beloved wife.

"She picked me from a sticker book and I picked her from the telly. I knew that she was fit but what I didn’t know was how strong she was, how determined she was and how driven she was.

© Karwai Tang Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

"Who could’ve known that 26 years on we would have four amazing children and lived through this journey together and still be standing. I want to say thank you for your support, thank you for our family and most importantly thank you and I love you."