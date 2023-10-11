BBC Breakfast's Jon Kay reunites with co-star after break from show

BBC Breakfast stars Nina Warhurst and Jon Kay were reunited this week - and they were joined by someone very special!

Nina, who is currently on maternity leave, introduced her baby daughter to "uncle" Jon, and wasted no time sharing a sweet picture to capture the heartwarming moment.

© instagram Nina shared this snap of baby Nancy with Jon Kay

Little Nancy, dressed in a blue tutu dress, was seen staring wide-eyed as she sat on the BBC journalist's lap. Nina simply wrote: "Uncle @jonkay01."

In response, Jon replied: "Lovely catching up with @ninawarhurst and meeting the latest member of the #bbcbreakfast fam."

Nina, who is married to caterer Ted, welcomed her baby girl just months ago, and her arrival was announced by fellow presenters Jon and Sally Nugent on an episode of BBC Breakfast that aired on 3 July.

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram Nina welcomed her little girl over the summer

Describing the newborn, Sally said she was "a very healthy, beautiful baby girl," while Jon added that her name was a "work in progress".

Jon took over from Dan Walker following his exit in 2022. He previously worked as a news correspondent for BBC News at Six and covered major events such as the 2012 London Olympics and the 2015 general election campaign.

Meanwhile, Nina joined as the show's main business presenter, having taken over from Steph McGovern in 2020. She often fills in as an anchor on the red sofa when the main hosts are absent. However, at the moment, Nina is relishing every moment with her baby girl during her maternity leave.

The newsreader welcomed her bundle of joy in the summer. In addition to Nancy, Nina and her husband Ted are also doting parents to their two boys: Digby, who arrived in 2016, and Michael, who was born two years later in 2018.

The loved-up couple have been together since 2013 after first meeting at a music festival in Croatia. They went on to tie the knot the following year in 2014.