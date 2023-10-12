Louise Redknapp stuns in leather mini skirt after public debut with new boyfriend Drew Michael

Louise Redknapp graced the red carpet in another stand-out look when she attended the 2023 Attitude Awards at The Roundhouse in London on Wednesday night.

Looking absolutely sensational, the 48-year-old stunned in a patent leather mini shirt and a crisp white Dolce & Gabbana shirt which she styled further with sheer black tights and an oversized blazer.

© Shutterstock Louise Redknapp looked incredible as she arrived at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards

She finished off the bold outfit with satin YSL heels, which boasted embellishing on the tips, and drop-down earrings. With her hair slicked into a side-parting, Louise accentuated her pretty facial features with a striking red lip and well-defined eyes.

The mum-of-two was joined at the star-studded events by the likes of Amanda Holden, Alex Scott, Steph McGovern, Rylan Clark and Alan Carr.

After the night out, Louise shared a series of pictures on Instagram and remarked: “Fab night at the @attitudemag awards last night [heart emoji] xxx.”

© Shutterstock The singer looked incredible

The outing comes days after Louise went public with her new boyfriend Drew Michael for the first time at this year's Pride of Britain Awards.

Making a low-key entrance, it seems they opted to avoid taking photos together on the red carpet. However, in newly-released pictures, Louise was seen entering the venue with her handsome partner and were later seen dining together.

She was recently asked about Drew during an appearance on Loose Women. "I'm very happy, he's great, lovely, it's really nice," gushed Louise, adding: "It's been a really long time for me. It's lovely to have met somebody that makes me so happy."

WATCH: Louise Redknapp strikes a power pose in slinky pantsuit

Last month, in pictures obtained by MailOnline, the singer was snapped with her new beau after a glitzy night out at The Groucho Club where the duo attended Jimmy Carr's 51st birthday celebrations.

Not much is known about Louise's new man but he said to be a high-flying CEO of a British defence technology company. The former Strictly star was previously married to former footballer Jamie Redknapp for 20 years before their divorce in 2017.

A few days after going public with the romance, a smiley Louise told The Mirror: "It's so difficult with your personal life... it's all good." She then admitted there was nothing left to say as "everything about it has already been written".