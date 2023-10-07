Christina Hall and husband Joshua delight fans with news of 'newest additions' to the family

Christina Hall's family is getting even bigger! The 40-year-old TV personality and real estate mogul took to her Instagram to share photos of their home's newest additions.

Of course, in true country farm style, those additions included a mini donkey and a pony, and she posted photographs of herself, her husband Joshua, and her three kids playing with their new farm members.

Christina is a mom to three children: 13-year-old daughter Taylor and eight-year-old son Brayden, shared with first husband Tarek El Moussa, and four-year-old son Hudson, shared with second husband Ant Anstead.

In the photos, her three children seemed to be having a blast with the goats and pony, although young Hudson seemed most enamored by their rooster.

Christina captioned her photo: "I said it would happen… allll the animals! Newest additions to our farm – a mini donkey and pony. Love them all!"

One of her fans in the comments section asked: "Who takes care of all the animals when you're not there?" and Christina responded: "The pony, she's a great animal sitter…. Jk, of course we have someone helping when we aren't there."

© Instagram Christina and husband Joshua with the newest additions to the family farm

Another referred to a photo in which she was seen bathing her rooster in a bathtub (while her husband watched with a bemused expression), and the HGTV star wrote back: "A bath once a month is perfectly fine. And… I blow dry them. They are clean, healthy, and happy."

Others left comments like: "My happy place!! And you look gorgeous. Love you," and: "The best gift we can give kids is to teach them how to love all animals! Good job Christina!" as well as: "Sometimes life just takes you to unexpected places! Enjoy the moment!"

As summer comes to a close, multiple family celebrations crop up for the former Flip or Flop host, who marked three birthdays in September alone.

© Instagram A photo of her giving her rooster a bath turned some heads too

First was her youngest Hudson's birthday on September 6, and she shared photos of his Mario-themed party and wrote: "Happy fourth Birthday Hudson. So sweet, smart and funny. He's always listening, watching and learning.

"He loves to help and ask Josh what projects they can work on together. He likes to stay busy and be on the move. Anddd he's pretty cute. We love you Hudson!"

Then came Joshua's 43rd birthday on September 19, and Christina lovingly penned for him: "Happy Birthday to my gorgeous husband. My ride or die, protector and the best step daddy. I truly appreciate everything you do for me & the kids. Love our life baby, let's live it like there's no tomorrow."

© Instagram Her youngest son Hudson particularly enjoyed playing with the rooster

And finally, on September 22, Taylor became a teenager, and on her big 13th birthday, her mom shared: "We have a teenager!! Happy 13 birthday Taylor!

"Sweet girl – you impress me every day, I absolutely adore you. Thank you for making me a mommy and my only wish is time would slow down so I could enjoy you as a kid as long as possible.

© Instagram Her husband was one of three members of her family to celebrate their birthday in September

Being your mom is the biggest blessing. My beautiful, feisty, funny, smart, creative, old soul. I love you beyond words."

