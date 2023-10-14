Carrie Johnson shares rare photo of baby son Frankie inside their Oxfordshire home

Boris Johnson’s wife, Carrie, has become more open about sharing snippets of her family life on social media, and on Saturday morning she delighted her Instagram followers by sharing a sweet photo of her baby son Frankie.

The mother-of-three took to her Stories to share a photo of an adorable new toy the family had been gifted, before sharing a photo of it alongside Frankie, who was dressed in a pink baby grow and appeared to be relaxing on his parent’s bed.

© Instagram Frankie could be seen relaxing on his parent's bed

“Thank you for the sweetest rabbit friend @rustin_rabbits. We will look after Ned well,” she wrote alongside the first photo of the toy bunny sat in a wicker chair.

Attached to the toy was a label with a sweet message that read: “Please can you give Ned a forever home? Thank you.”

© Instagram Boris Johnson's wife shared a sweet photo of the bunny sat in a wicker chair

Frankie is the couple’s third child together. Carrie announced her third pregnancy just one month before her due date.

Taking to Instagram back in May, she revealed: "New team member arriving in just a few weeks. I've felt pretty exhausted for much of the last eight months but we can't wait to meet this little one.

© Instagram Carrie Johnson often shares family photos on social media

"Wilf is [very] excited about being a big brother again, and has been chattering about it non-stop. Don't think Romy has a clue what's coming... She soon will!"

In July, she announced the safe arrival of her son in a sweet post alongside several photos taken of his first week at their family home in the countryside.

© Instagram Carrie announced her son's birth back in July

“ A week of Frankie. Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5th July at 9.15am. (Can you guess which name my husband chose?!)

“Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten.”

Carrie went on to reveal where she had given birth before praising the maternity team that supported her throughout her time there.

© Instagram Boris seemingly chose Frank's middle name

“Thank you so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH. They really are the most amazing, caring people. I feel such immense gratitude,” she wrote.