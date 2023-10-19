Nicole Kidman looks effortlessly glamorous in skinny jeans and heels

Hollywood powerhouse Nicole Kidman, 56, has made a departure from her usual ultra-feminine glam aesthetic that has caught our eye. The Special Ops: Lioness actress attended the South By Southwest (SXSW) event – a prestigious creative arts festival that has landed in Sydney for the very first time – to talk about Hollywood production while wearing the most fabulous two-piece.

The Big Little Lies star arrived at the Sydney event in a black blazer with boxy shoulder pads and an added touch of characteristically-Nicole glamour in the form of satin oversized lapels.

© Getty Nicole spoke about Hollywood movie production at the event in Sydney

She stuck with the black up top wearing a high rounded neck black tee to dress down the blazer and kept things classy with a pair of pure white skinny jeans which she rolled the bottoms up to reach a three-quarter length.

© Getty Nicole rocked the boxy blazer look

To dress up the white trousers, the mother-of-four opted for a pair of black Prada stilettos and emphasized the masc appeal of the boxy blazer by going jewellery-free bar her diamond engagement but the added feminine touch of her bouncy blowdry softened the whole look.

© Shutterstock Nicole Kidman looked incredible on the red carpet

The six-time Golden Globe winner is known for switching up her look. In September she debuted an ultra-stylish feathered gown in an ice blue shade with matching pointed-toe boots, adding an edge with full-length black satin gloves.

© Getty Nicole styled her hair in a bouncy blowdry

The Moulin Rouge star has also been known to use a blazer to add an edge to an uber-feminine look. Nicole was seen at the US Open in an oversized white blazer over a stripe pink midi dress shortly before she caught the eyes of her loyal fans in a mint green Victoria Beckham mini dress with ruching below the waistline and butterfly sleeves.

© Getty Nicole styled the black blazer with white cigarette trousers

Nicole is no stranger to embracing the power suit in its truest form. At the Special Ops: Lioness premiere the actress wore a matching grey two-piece suit with fitted trousers and a single-breasted blazer tied together with pointed-toe boots - a style that is clearly a firm favourite with the actress.

Though fans of Nicole Kidman have become accustomed to following her reliably glamorous looks on the red carpet, it is her family life with husband and country music icon Keith Urban, 55, that has interested us of late.

© Shutterstock Nicole Kidman has a strict bedtime ritual

The pair have shared intimate details of their lives behind-the-scenes including a certain unusual element of her bedroom routine. Nicole shared with W magazine that she dims all the lights in her house prior to starting her bedroom routine to aid her sleep.

The power couple has also shared their parenting style for their two children - Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, whom she has tried to keep away from the limelight. They have revealed how they value attending church and how also always bring their children along on their travels. Nicole also has two children Isabella, 30, and Connor, 28 from her previous marriage to A-list actor Tom Cruise which ended in 2001.

© Getty Nicole and Keith have been married since 2006

Nicole has established herself as a style icon but the latest look is one of our favourites. The timeless Prada heels add her staple touch of glamour and that oversized blazer is giving us all the outerwear inspiration for autumn/winter.