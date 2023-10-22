Rebecca Loos' most surprising confessions revealed as she criticises David Beckham documentary

Rebecca Loos has finally responded to David Beckham's Netflix documentary which addresses her alleged four-month affair with the football star.

Details of the reported affair came to light once again in David and Victoria's searingly honest documentary which dropped on the streaming giant earlier this month.

The four-part series explored how both David and his wife Victoria reacted to the rumoured affair and how they adapted to life in Madrid when David and Rebecca became the subject of public scrutiny in 2004.

During an intimate segment in their Netflix documentary, Beckham, Victoria shared: "It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us.

"We were against each other... Up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But in Spain, it felt disjointed."

For David, the ordeal was equally as challenging. Sharing a glimpse inside the incredibly difficult experience, former England captain David said: “Every time that we woke up we felt there was something else... We both felt at the time that we were not losing each other but drowning.”

During an eye-opening new interview with the Mail on Sunday, Rebecca has finally addressed the affair claims and has slammed David for “portraying himself as the victim.”

David and Victoria's relationship timeline
1997 – The couple meet in the Manchester United players' lounge – and it is reportedly love at first sight.
1998 – David pops the question on 25 January with a three-carat, marquise-cut sparkler from Boodle and Dunthorpe.
1999 – The duo tie the knot in July, four months after the arrival of their first child, Brooklyn.
2002 – Second son Romeo is born in London on 1 September.
2003 – Allegations of an affair between David and his PA, Rebecca Loos, surface
2005 – Third son Cruz is born on 20 February.
2011 – First daughter, Harper Seven, is born on 10 July.
2017 – Eighteen years after they married, the couple renew their wedding vows in January.

Opening up, she said: "It's all, 'poor me'. He needs to take responsibility. He can say whatever he likes of course and I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he's making me look like a liar, like I've made up these stories."

"He is indirectly suggesting that I'm the one who has made Victoria suffer."

Elsewhere in the tell-all interview, Rebecca, 46, spoke about her initial reaction to the documentary’s launch.

"I never once thought they would open up about their marriage," she said.

"It went out on a Wednesday. So Thursday morning, I get up had breakfast with the kids and checked my Instagram. I noticed I'd got a few hundred extra followers which happens from time to time. So I didn't think much of it. I dropped the kids off at school and went to work.

"At home I went online and saw all the articles. I was really confused. Then I sat on the sofa and just watched that one episode and was, well, shocked."

Rebecca, who is now a medical assistant living in Norway with her husband and their two children, also spoke about her decision to speak out.

"It took me a long time to decide whether to speak about this today… if I remain silent I will be known as the liar, the one who made up the stories," she revealed.

"And I also have a family and I also have children and they also have Google and they can also watch documentaries. And I want them to know that their mother was brave enough to stand up against them and to stand up for the truth."