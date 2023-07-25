David Muir is a much-loved news anchor on ABC, with an in-demand work schedule to match. And while his fans adore watching him on the TV every weekday, there's one person who misses him quite a bit when he leaves home.

Taking to Instagram at the start of the week, the World News Tonight with David Muir star shared a candid photo of his beloved pet dog Axel looking rather sad as he watched David leave home to go to work.

"I know, i know. we’re in complete agreement on this Monday thing," David captioned the image.

The picture sparked quite a vast response from David's fans and co-stars alike. Lara Spencer - who has worked on GMA with the star - wrote: "What a precious and smart boy," accompanied by a love heart emoji.

Other comments included: "Aww, poor Axel doesn't want you to go to work," and "That look of you’re leaving again. My dogs do the same the minute I pick up my keys. Makes me feel so bad. I hate seeing their sad eyes."

David Muir's dog Axel didn't want him to go to work!

A third wrote: "Ahhh. You're Buddy doesn't want you to leave him. Axel..don't worry Daddy will be home tonight unless ABC makes him travel across the world at the last minute."

David often shares sweet photos of Axel on social media, and loves nothing more than spending time with his beloved pet dog during his time off work.

© Instagram David with his beloved pet dog

The star has enjoyed an incredible career, with his daily news show regularly beating competitors with the highest viewing figures.

David knew he wanted to be a journalist from a young age, and his family were there for him every step of the way. He grew up in Syracuse, New York, to his father Ronald Muir, and mother, Pat, who divorced when he was young, but continued to co-parent amicably.

© Dimitrios Kambouris David Muir is a much-loved news anchor

Chatting to Syracuse.com about his upbringing, the journalist said that he remembered his mother and father driving him to the television studios where he was interning.

"One of the images I won’t forget is my mother and my father driving me there on summer vacation or school breaks," he said.

© Instagram/David Muir David recently enjoyed a vacation in Greece

"When most kids go off to do other things, I remember just begging them to take me to that TV station. I'm sure they dreaded it. Between the two of them, they had to get me there. To this day, I'm grateful they would drive me to 980 James St."

David has met a lot of close friends along the way too, and is especially close with fellow ABC hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who he often goes on vacation with.

© Paul Bruinooge David is great friends with Kelly Ripa and her family

The trio recently opened up about their latest holiday to Greece during David's appearance on Live last week.

The star joked that he was still recovering after going away with such an active duo, and admitted that at one point he was scared for their safety after they ended up hiking a little too close to the river.

