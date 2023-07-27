David Muir reveals A-list family connection that leaves fans stunned

David Muir's private life has been the subject of much interest for his fans, and the charismatic primetime news anchor offered them another glimpse into his life away from the spotlight.

The ABC News host, 49, shared a new set of photos taken by his late uncle, Doug Muir, a celebrated photographer whose work is on display at the Everson Museum of Art in their native Syracuse.

On the occasion of legendary rocker Mick Jagger's milestone 80th birthday on July 26, he took to social media with a story of his own about his uncle's run-in with the Rolling Stones frontman.

"On Mick Jagger's 80th – I thought I'd share a few images captured by my late uncle in July 1966 when the Rolling Stones came to the War Memorial in Syracuse," David penned as a caption for a collection of photos of a young Jagger.

"What was later called 'the flag incident,' police questioned Mick Jagger after the show about one of the band members reportedly dragging an American flag. It was called a misunderstanding – and it wasn't Mick – but my uncle, always with his camera, had quietly approached and captured these photographs.

"Some are part of the exhibit now at the Everson Museum of Art – 'Doug Muir: Coming Home' – through September 3. And happy 80th, Mick!"

Fans of the World News Tonight anchor were stunned and suitably impressed by his uncle's ability to capture the moment, leaving comments like: "Wow! What a history lesson," and: "Great photos! Your uncle really captured the moment. Thank you David for sharing," as well as: "Your uncle's photography is awesome. He really knew how to capture the moment."

The controversial incident has become a local Syracuse legend and made waves internationally when it first spread in 1966.

When the English band had arrived at the Syracuse War Memorial for a performance, their second at the venue in the span of a year, they were already followed by suspicion from officials due to their insistence on buying an American flag souvenir the first time they'd performed.

© Instagram David highlighted his uncle Doug Muir's exhibition at the Everson Museum of Art, Syracuse

On July 6, 1966, it turned out to be a rainy day at the venue, the American Flag (dubbed "Old Glory") had been forgotten in the downpour, but was eventually brought down to the basement of the arena.

That was reportedly when the members of the group came upon the flag and then Stones guitarist Brian Jones grabbed the flag, dragged it behind him, and allegedly mishandled it.

© Getty Images Then Stones guitarist Brian Jones' alleged treatment of the American flag ignited controversy

While their concert went off without a hitch, some employees behind the scene were not pleased by the incident and had reported it to the local police, who showed up at the Stones' dressing room once the show was over.

Things got heated between the band and the police, with Jones apologizing for the incident and insisting he meant no harm, although Jagger was more offended by the matter.

© Getty Images Mick and the band returned to Syracuse 15 years later for a show in 1981

The case was eventually dropped, although it would be 15 years before the band would return to the city in New York state, although they've performed several more times in the late '80s and '90s since.