ABC host Deborah Roberts reflects on emotional family life following outing with rarely-seen sisters

Deborah Roberts had a meaningful weekend of family fun and took to social media to share some outtakes from her emotional days spent with her siblings.

The ABC News anchor, 63, took to Instagram with outtakes from her visit to Emory University in DeKalb County, Georgia to emcee the event A Family Affair, which shone a light on Alzheimer's research.

The journalist, who is a native of the state, also found some time to reunite with members of her family, those being two of her five sisters, Belinda and Celestine.

She penned alongside photos from her time in Georgia: "Sunday sigh. What a great ending to a busy week. I was delighted to spend an evening shining light on @emoryuniversity and the breakthrough work they are doing to end Alzheimer's.

Deborah reflected on her own personal attachment to the cause, adding: "It's a personal endeavor for me, since I've lost two family members to the disease. But happiest of all, I had time to connect with my Georgia roots and my two sisters there."

Many of her fans left supportive comments, which included: "We were honored by your presence, a most sincere thank you, for taking the time to be with us, Thursday evening!!" and: "I don't know how you do it all!" plus: "You are a shining bright light. The world is a better place with you in it!"

© Instagram Deborah acted as the emcee for an Alzheimer's Disease-related event at Emory University

Deborah has six siblings in total, five sisters and one brother, although tragically lost her oldest sister, Annette, to dementia in July 2022.

Last month, she left many of her fans stunned with a rare throwback photo alongside all six of her siblings, shared not long after she'd been named the new co-host of ABC's 20/20 alongside friend David Muir.

© Instagram While in Georgia, she reunited with two of her sisters

In the snapshot, Deborah sported a bob that flared at the sides (a classic "flip"), dressed in a silk green blouse with a scarf tied around the waist, a black pencil skirt, and a long beaded necklace, appropriate for the time.

She wrote alongside the image: "Thankful Thursday throwback. When growing up in a large family, it's hard to believe that the challenges and dinner time chaos will later warm your heart when looking back.

© Getty Images Deborah is married to Today Show weatherman Al Roker

"Ran across this photo recently and just broke into a grin thinking of my beautiful sibs and our boundless support and love for each other. So blessed to have been lifted in life by this bunch!"

Fans loved the peek into the journalist's early life, and remarked upon the incredible sight of the lone brother flanked by all the proud women in his family, as one commenter wrote: "Your poor brother with all those sisters!"

© Instagram The ABC News anchor has five sisters and one brother

Another gushed: "Oh my gosh, I totally agree with you. Six kids in our family and so much hustle and bustle and chaos during dinner time but now when I look back, it just fills my heart so much!" and a third added: "Wow, all those women in one house, the drama!!"

