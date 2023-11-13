Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend Aubrey Paige shows off her incredible physique in rare photos

It’s no wonder she’s worked as a model - Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend Aubrey Paige is stunning. That much was made clear by the new photos she posted to Instagram to celebrate her bangs growing out.

The pretty 26-year-old, who celebrated her birthday last month, snapped some selfies in a bathroom while wearing a slinky grey dress. “When the Ba-yangs finally grow out, she captioned the series of photographs on her Instagram which show off her incredible physique.

Audrey Paige, who has been dating Ryan since 2021, looked sensational

Fans loved the snaps, with the words “beautiful” and “gorgeous” being repeated several times over in the comments. “Your hair looks good any way you wear it,” said one follower.

Aubrey has been dating American Idol host Ryan since 2021, though the couple keep their relationship largely out of the spotlight - and in fact, Aubrey’s Instagram updates are few and far between.

Much to the delight of fans, however, she did recently post a series of pictures of herself and 48-year-old Ryan enjoying a romantic European vacation together, which took place over the summer. The pair were pictured looking bronzed and relaxed on the steps of a magnificent villa in Portofino, Italy.

© Aubrey Paige on Instagram Ryan and his girlfriend Aubrey keep their romance largely out of the spotlight

Aubrey captioned the series of pictures: “A summer of street markets, road trips, local artists and movie nights,” and her words described the vacation snaps perfectly. Elsewhere we could see Ryan behind the wheel of a vintage car, a table set up for a lovely al fresco picnic, and a local art stall they encountered on their travels.

There’s no denying the couple look loved up in the snaps and one of the most popular comments was one fan urging TV star Ryan to “put a ring on it.”

Ryan has not spoken publicly about his relationship with model Paige, who describes herself as an Entrepreneur on her Instagram page. She also pens the words “CEO, Sommelier, Screenwriting,” so perhaps we’ll see new business ventures from the pretty brunette in the future.

She did make a rare public appearance in the audience of Ryan’s last Live with Kelly and Ryan as he ended his six-year run on the popular show with Kelly Ripa. Will we see her again in the audience when he starts his new gig Wheel of Fortune next year? We’ll have to wait and see.

Ryan was announced as the new host earlier this year, after Pat Sajak revealed he would be retiring after the current season, writing in a Tweet: "Well, the time has come... I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last."