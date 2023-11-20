Carrie Johnson shows off endless legs in stunning bikini photo

Carrie Johnson is planning her next beach getaway it would seem, as she took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to ask her followers about any "good" paddle board brands.

The media consultant, who is married to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, displayed her long legs as she showed off her impressive paddle-boarding skills in a throwback photo.

© Carrie Johnson/Instagram Carrie Johnson showed off her long legs in a throwback photo

"Looking to buy a paddle board," she penned in the caption. "Can anyone recommend any good brands? I'm a bit clueless. Thanks!"

It hasn't been long since the 35-year-old enjoyed a half-term holiday in a sunny but unknown location.

Carrie took to Instagram in October with a carousel of gorgeous snaps from the idyllic trip, which featured several photos of her children, Wilfred, three, Romy, one and baby Frank.

© Carrie Johnson/Instagram Wilfred and Romy playing on the beach during a half-term trip

She captioned the post: "The happiest half-term hols with my monkeys," dropping a palm tree emoji.

Carrie's followers were quick to comment on the post, with one person writing: "Wow idyllic. Looks so calm and peaceful there. So glad you enjoyed," while another added: "The pics of your gorgeous family are beautiful and you look amazing Carrie!"

© Getty Carrie with her husband Boris Johnson

It's been a busy time for the Johnson family in recent months as Carrie and Boris welcomed their third child together, baby Frank, in July.

WATCH: Carrie Johnson's son Frank has the most incredible red hair

Announcing the joyous news on Instagram, the mum-of-three posted adorable snaps of her first week with Frank, including one showing the newborn cradled by his mum whilst swaddled up in a cream blanket.

In the loving caption, Carrie wrote: "A week of Frankie. Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5th July at 9.15am." She then teased her husband as she quipped: "Can you guess which name my husband chose?!"

© Instagram Carrie welcomed her newborn son in July

She continued: "Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten.

"Thank you so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH. They really are the most amazing, caring people. I feel such immense gratitude.

"Now, can anyone recommend any good series/box sets to binge while breastfeeding? Time for a drink."

Wilfred pictured tucking in his little brother

Carrie announced that she was expecting her third child back in May with a snap showing the doting mum walking hand-in-hand with her son, Wilfred, and daughter, Romy. In a second photo, one of her children is pictured placing their hand on her growing baby bump.

The caption read: "New team member arriving in just a few weeks [chick emoji]. I've felt pretty exhausted for much of the last 8 months but we can't wait to meet this little one."

Alongside Wilfred, Romy and Frank, Boris has four grown-up children with his second wife Marina Wheeler. He also has an eleven-year-old daughter with Helen Macintyre, who is an art consultant.