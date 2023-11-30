Carrie Johnson reveals very sentimental Christmas gifts for three children with Boris

Carrie Johnson has had an early start to Christmas shopping, revealing she has already started to stock up on presents for her three children Wilfred, three, Romy, one, and Frank, four months.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife have chosen stocking fillers that are both practical and sentimental for their kids, and the personalised detail is sure to leave them thrilled. Carrie took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of three hairbrushes – each painted with Frank, Wilf and Romie with coordinating bows.

© Instagram The mother-of-three revealed she had chosen personalised stocking fillers for her kids

"How sweet are these handpainted hairbrushes with the kids favourite animals on. These will go in their stockings for Christmas. Such beautiful stuff by @camillavickersillustration," wrote the doting mother, before revealing exactly why each animal was chosen.

Focusing on the backstory of her daughter's donkey brush, she explained: "We live near a donkey sanctuary and Romy adores petting them so she will love this."

© Instagram Boris and Carrie share three children: Wilfred, Romy and Frank

Moving onto Wilfred's tortoise, she said the illustration was the perfect alternative to buying a new pet to join their dog Dilyn. "Wilf's nursery have a pet tortoise that the children all help look after. I did consider getting a tortoise too but I'm not sure how Dilyn would respond to that so this will have to do!" she joked.

Finally, her four-month-old little boy is a little young to have expressed an interest in a particular animal, but she chose a cute duck for him based on their regular trips to the duck pond.

WATCH: Carrie Johnson shares adorable new additions to family home

This is not the only way that Carrie is getting immersed in the festive spirit. Earlier this week, the 35-year-old revealed how she's decorating their £3.5 million home in Oxfordshire, which boasts nine bedrooms, five bathrooms, a tennis court, two stables and a guest cottage.

© Instagram Carrie Johnson is excited for her festive table settings

While she hasn't revealed her full-size Christmas tree, Carrie has paid tribute to her husband and children, showing off five mini Christmas trees adorned with a personalised name label. She said the mini trees are intended to decorate her festive table.

Elsewhere, her children's rooms have been undergoing a makeover with whimsical hand-painted decorations. Frank's nursery has a forest mural on the wall complete with rolling hills, leafy greenery and cute deer.

The "English garden" theme continues in another room with winding tree branches that snaked across the yellow walls – likely belonging to one of his older siblings.

