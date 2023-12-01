Legendary singer Cher called out "diva behavior" and made surprising revelations about her lengthy career during an appearance on The Grahan Norton Show this week.

The Believe hitmaker, 77, was on the famous chat show's sofa alongside fellow A-listers, Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts and Timothée Chalamet when she was asked by the host if, given her impressive career and status within the music industry, she lives up to the diva image.

"Don't be ridiculous," insisted Cher, adding: "I am the least diva-like person. That behaviour does not make sense to me."

The songstress was in town to promote her new festive album, Christmas, and performed the lead single, DJ Play a Christmas Song, to the studio audience. The singer's trip to London and the BBC's Television Centre was somewhat sentimental as she made the revelation that her career began in the UK.

"We [Sonny Bono and Cher] actually got famous here. America hated us so we sold everything and came here. When an old lady asked for my autograph, it was like heaven. People really liked us. We got famous and when we went home everyone thought we were English!"

Cher, Julia Roberts, Graham Norton, Tom Hanks, Timothée Chalamet on The Graham Norton Show

Cher has enjoyed a six-decade-long career in music, but there's no sign of slowing down. As well as her Christmas album, Cher hinted at the possibility of a tour, stating simply: "It seems so," which prompted rapturous applause from the audience.

Cher was pictured meeting Prince William

On why wait until now to release a Christmas record, the Just Like Jesse James singer added: "I didn't want to. When I did say yes, I wanted to do it myself in my own house.

"I picked songs l like, and I hate to say it myself, but it is good!"

Meanwhile, shortly after wrapping filming at Graham Norton, Cher made a beeline for central London to rub shoulders with royalty. The singer and Best Actress Oscar-winner arrived at the Royal Albert Hall to take to the stage to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

Cher looked incredible in her leather corset and tight pants

Cher rocked a daring buckled leather top with a white shirt underneath, paired with some studded trousers and black heeled boots.

The music icon, who is no stranger to meeting royalty having met the late Queen Elizabeth II on a number of occasions, performed in front of The Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden.

Backstage, Cher was photographed greeting and shaking hands with the royals including Prince William and enjoyed an animated conversation with Crown Princess Victoria. The Royal Variety Performance will be broadcast on Sunday, December 17 at 8 pm GMT.