Crown Princess Victoria's husband addresses divorce rumours in rare TV interview

Crown Princess Victoria's husband, Prince Daniel, has addressed rumours that their marriage was on the brink of a divorce in a rare TV appearance.

The father-of-two made the comments as he gave an interview to SVT ahead of his 50th birthday on 15 September, which aired on Tuesday.

Prince Daniel said the "mean, false rumours" about his marriage to future queen Victoria circulating on social media and in parts of the Swedish press had had "serious consequences" for his family.

"Many friends from across Sweden and overseas have got in touch and things arrived at a certain point where we felt we could no longer accept it," he said.

"I don't think there is any reasonable person who believes in this rumour."

It comes after Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel shared a rare personal statement on Instagram, back in February 2022.

The post read: "It has come to our attention that there is an extensive negative rumour being spread regarding our private relationship. Allegations are spreading about betrayal in the relationship and an impending divorce.

"Normally, we do not comment on rumours and speculation. But in order to protect our family, we wish to make it clear, once and for all, that the rumours that are now spreading are completely baseless. Victoria and Daniel."

Crown Princess Victoria began dating personal trainer Daniel Westling in 2002 after joining one of his fitness classes.

The couple's engagement was announced by the Swedish palace in February 2009, after Daniel proposed to Victoria with a white gold diamond ring.

EUROPEAN ROYALS: Queen Letizia's daughter Infanta Sofia set for emotional separation

© Getty Daniel and Victoria announced their engagement in February 2009

The pair tied the knot at Stockholm Cathedral on 19 June 2010.

Their nuptials were attended by the bride and groom's families, as well as a number of royals from around the world, including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Blushing bride Victoria wore a white off-the-shoulder satin dress by Swedish designer, Pär Engsheden, which featured a five-metre long train.

© Getty Crown Prince Victoria and Prince Daniel on their wedding day

She also wore Empress Josephine's cameo diadem, which her mother, Queen Silvia, wore when she married King Carl XVI Gustaf.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel became parents in February 2012, with the birth of their first child, Princess Estelle. The couple then welcomed a son, Prince Oscar, in March 2016.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel are parents to Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar

When Victoria and Daniel celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in 2010, the palace shared a series of stunning portraits to commemorate the occasion.

The Crown Princess wowed in an array of dresses for the photoshoot, including a blush pink Elie Saab gown that she first wore for her pre-wedding party.