Matt Baker shares pride in new career venture following BBC disappointment

Matt Baker's wife Nicola delighted her social media followers recently when she shared lovely news with them about a change in her career.

Now the TV presenter himself has taken to his Instagram Stories to share the details of a new venture – and he couldn't be prouder.

The dad-of-two posted an image of the TV series My Life at Christmas, which his production company made, revealing that former Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse was the star of the latest episode, which aired on Sunday.

© Getty The star has several irons in the fire

Alongside a picture advertising the show, he added an image of two Christmas bells and tagged the two-time champion as he wrote: "Very proud of my production company – today at 11am BBC1".

The news comes just a couple of weeks after Matt's fans were disappointed to learn that his annual event for the BBC's Children in Need fundraising effort would no longer be taking place.

© Instagram Matt Baker shared his pride in a new venture

The star admitted his "disappointment" as he shared a heartfelt clip on Instagram earlier this month, where he expanded on the reasons that the 13-year tradition is coming to an end, as you can see in the video below…

WATCH: Matt Baker disappoints fans as he reveals sad news

In a caption accompanying the clip, the presenter explained more – and his loyal wife left an especially supportive comment. Matt wrote: "Hi All, for those asking about the Rickshaw Challenge… I'm sorry to say that as BBC Children in Need's programming offerings and fundraising initiatives change year by year the Rickshaw challenge isn't happening this year.

"It's a real disappointment not to be out riding on the UK streets as the Rickshaw Challenge has been a highlight of Children in Need for me for the past 13 years – I'd like to thank you supporters for all the lives you've helped Team Rickshaw change and the impact you've had on so many young people. You've been incredible!

© BBC Matt used to be a big part of Children in Need

"Please get behind this year's appeal in any way you can - from our Countryfile Ramble to your local fundraisers, as I've witnessed firsthand, it's remarkable what can be achieved when we all get stuck in together [yellow heart emoji] #thankyou."

The Countryfile co-host's followers were quick to comment with their feelings about the change, which included: "Such a shame. It's become such a core essential of children in need. It captured the essence of the appeal, feature phenomenal young people and involved and engaged the whole nation…"

© Getty Matt with his wife Nicola

Another fan wrote: "Very sad not to see you out on the rickshaw," and a third added: "We will really miss the rickshaw challenge this year. It's my favourite part." Nicola, though, focused on the positive, showering her husband with praise.

She penned: "Raising more than £45 million over the years with the rickshaw and those wonderful riders is amazing… We're all really proud of you xx."

The annual event saw Matt and a team of young bike riders who had previously been supported by the charity travel the UK in a rickshaw relay over five days, raising money for Children in Need and stopping at each of their home towns along the way.