Sky News star reveals she is pregnant after 'hiding' bump from viewers

Sky News broadcaster Sally Lockwood has revealed she is pregnant after 'hiding' her growing baby bump from viewers.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the TV star announced her pregnancy in a sweet post. Alongside a snapshot of herself prepped to read the news, she paid tribute to her team, writing: "As I sign off work for a bit I just want to do a big shout out to the Sky News family.

© Instagram Sally announced her joyous pregnancy news over on Instagram

"While I've been attempting to hide a large belly, leggings and nausea on air… makeup artists, producers, technical staff & fellow journos have done so much to help me and look after me behind the scenes."

She finished by adding: "Sky News has the kindest people in the business as well as the best. Looking forward to being a viewer for a few months and cheering them on from the sidelines [black heart emoji]."

© Instagram The broadcaster joined Sky News in 2017

Sally's fans raced to the comments section to share messages of congratulations. Fellow broadcaster Nina Warhurst gushed: "Glowing," while a second added: "All the best of luck Sally! I know you'll smash it and can't wait to meet the little one."

A third chimed in: "Oh wow, Sal!!!! The biggest congratulations. Thrilled to bits for you," and a fourth sweetly remarked: "So exciting what a star you are. Can't wait to hear your news!!"

In a separate post meanwhile, the star proudly showed off her growing baby bump in a blush pink blouse and a pair of tailored trousers. And in a sweet nod to her bump, Sally captioned her post: "Last show done. Now time to focus on some personal admin…" followed by a baby bump emoji.

Unsurprisingly, her post caught the attention of her followers with one commenting: "Congrats, I'm so excited for you and this incredible new adventure," while another gushed: "You look incredible!"

A third wrote: "Have a great Christmas, good luck with your birth Sal," and a fourth noted: "Good luck Sally, keep us all updated."

Sally joined the Sky News team in 2017. She was one of the few international journalists who flew into Italy as it became the first country in Europe to enter lockdown, and spent seven months reporting as the virus started to spread at a global level.

She previously worked as a reporter for ITN and also spent six months working for the military new provider Forces News in Afghanistan.

Away from the spotlight, she relishes spending quality time with her husband Ronan who popped the question back in November 2020. While the broadcaster tends to keep her private life off social media, she very occasionally uploads romantic snapshots with her other half.

Heaping praise on her husband in May 2021, Sally gushed: "Finally back together and feeling thankful. We've been separated by travel restrictions for most of the last year yet Ro's support has been immense.

"No matter what time zones we were on I always woke to a text, after one pretty tough day he kept the phone line open through the night and he was even mad enough to propose in November. Big shout out to loved ones behind the scenes who support us doing our crazy jobs."