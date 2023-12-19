4 of the sweetest photos of Carrie Johnson's baby son Frank

Carrie Johnson, 35, is a devoted mother to her three children whom she shares with her politician husband Boris.

Together they share son Wilfred, three, daughter Romy, one, and a baby boy called Frank whom they welcomed into the world earlier this year in July.

As Frank, whose full name is Frank Alfred Odysseus, is already melting hearts on social media with his cherubic appearance, here at HELLO! we've decided to round up some of his most angelic photos.

Newborn cuddles © Instagram Carrie looked every inch the besotted mother back in July, just one week after giving birth to her third child. To celebrate her newborn's arrival, the mother-of-three opted to update her Instagram grid with a carousel of precious snapshots showing baby Frankie adjusting to his new surroundings and bonding with his family. Can we take a moment to appreciate his cherubic knitted blanket and full head of hair! "A week of Frankie [heart emoji]," she wrote in the caption. "Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5th July at 9.15am. (Can you guess which name my husband chose?!)

"[I] am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten."

Beach babe © Instagram Earlier this summer, Carrie whisked her family away on a glorious sun-soaked Greek holiday. And whilst Wilfred and Romy looked adorable in the colourful swim gear, baby Frank stole the limelight as he enjoyed a blissful moment on the sandy shore. His tiny digits are everything!



Pumpkin photoshoot © Instagram Carrie fully embraced the spooky season this year with the help of her tiny tot! Ahead of the festive celebration, the media consultant took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of her baby boy posing in a hollowed out pumpkin with little holes for his legs. For an extra sprinkling of spooky, Carrie elevated her backdrop with sinewy cobwebs and faux black spiders. Terrific! In her caption she penned: "It would be wrong not to," followed by a sweet pumpkin emoji.

Chicks and cherubs © Instagram In October, Carrie and her kids welcomed a plethora of fluffy additions in the form of seven little chicks. The mother-of-three was quick to document the sweet encounter, and even managed to capture her baby boy Frank getting to grips with the tiny animals. "Some fluffy friends joined us for tea [chick emoji]," Carrie explained in her caption. "Nothing brings me more joy than seeing how much my children love animals (and yes Karen, everything was washed thoroughly afterwards!)". Take a look in the video below...

Carrie and Boris's home

The happy couple live in a gorgeous Grade II-listed Oxfordshire home in the village of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell. Their sprawling property is the ideal home for a growing family and features a vegetable patch, a moat, a pond, two stables and a tennis court.

Inside the property, meanwhile, there are nine bedrooms, five bathrooms and six reception rooms.