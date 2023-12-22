Carrie Johnson shares heartfelt photos of Wilfred and Romy during sweet family outing

It's safe to that the Johnson family are animal lovers. From welcoming chicks into their beautiful family home to their recent family holiday to sleep next to the lions at Port Lympne Hotel & Reserve.

On Thursday, Carrie Johnson and her two eldest children, Wilfred, three, and Romy, two, on another animal-filled exploit, this time with a Christmassy theme as they went to meet a number of friendly donkeys.

In one touching image shared on Carrie's Instagram Stories, the sibling duo both in blue coats - Wilfred's a vibrant electric blue, and Romy a navy blue number adorned with pretty flowers - as they got up close and personal with an adorable warm brown donkey.

Wilf was captured giving him an affectionate pat on the head whilst Romy looked on. Romy was also captured in a solo shot reaching out towards the herd of donkeys, snuggled up in a blue knitted hat, and donning her fabulous bright pink boots.

The adorable photos were followed by a solo shot of mum Carrie, this time back at the family's £3.8 million home, Brightwell Manor, and photographed herself looking like a Christmas dream.

The mother-of-three donned a fabulously wintry striped cardigan comprised of red, green, mustard, white, and baby blue. She paired the festive piece with a black denim skirt and tan boot heels.

Completing her fablous ensemble was a beautiful black bow which she used to pinpoint her half-up, half-down hairstyle. The run-up to Christmas has seen a whole host of festive updates from Carrie and her brood.

Her youngest son baby Frank, who was welcomed back in July, is clearly excited for his first Christmas, and was pictured donning the most adorable Christmas pudding baby grow - and he looked so sweet.

Captioning the photo "Frankie went all out for the party," alongside a red love heart emoji.

The festive fit was worn by the infant for their local village hall party.

Carrie has also not only been documenting the presents she has been accumulating for her three little ones but also the sweet details of her Christmas table.

The 35-year-old has opted for the most elegant placeholders - five mini Christmas trees with each family member's name written in beautiful calligraphy. We do not doubt that Christmas would look rather beautiful at their sprawling home, with its fast garden and dramatic moat.

Carrie also revealed the one gift she is giving all three of her children, and it's inspired by their love of animals. All three of the Johnson brood are receiving wooden hairbrushes with their favourite animal painted on the back, as well as their name.

Sharing a photo of the touching gift, Carrie revealed the exact details of the brushes. Romy has pink lettering on hers as well as an illustration of a donkey, Wilfred and Frank both have blue lettering and whilst Wilfred has a tortoise painted on his, Frank has a duck - how sweet!