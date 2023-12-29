Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes cozy up to each other in photos from beachfront vacation

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are enjoying the bliss of being more open about their relationship than ever before over the past month, thanks to their new podcast Amy & T.J..

The couple are taking some time away from their commitments to spend time basking in the sun, the sand, and the water – jetting off to Old San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Amy, 50, took to her Instagram Stories to share glimpses from their beautiful trip together, their first since going public with the romance, and it looks like they couldn't be more excited to be together.

Alongside peeks at the beautiful cobblestone streets, brightly painted homes, and sparsely crowded streets, Amy added a snap of a pub they'd found, aptly named "TJ's Pub," and a photo of theirs cozying up to each other, all smiles.

She added more photos of their stunning locale near the water and another of them enjoying a pair of drinks at a local bar, along which Amy wrote: "He's shy... but these cocktails are [100]."

The couple, who rose to prominence as anchors on ABC News, primarily GMA3: What You Need to Know, have been candid about the ups and downs of their very public relationship and the fallout they experienced due to the way it all went down.

After falling in love when they were on the verge of divorce proceedings with their respective spouses at the time, Amy and T.J. embarked on a private relationship, which soon went public when pictures of their amorous getaway were circulated online.

On a recent episode of their podcast, Amy reflected on the reactions to their relationship being extremely negative from certain followers and social media users, to the extent of receiving death threats.

"Initially, when the news of our relationship came out when I had my work email, I was aghast. And this was the minority, but there were some really hateful, awful emails that included death threats, specific death threats because I was with a black man," Amy revealed.

However, they have both expressed on several occasions that they're as serious as could be about each other and their commitment to their partnership, with T.J. stating quite early on that he was intent on marrying Amy.

"I want to marry you…. In part. I want to marry you because you are 50, and I'm 46, and I'm sick of introducing you as my girlfriend," he shared.

"I am in love with this woman and she is in love with me, and we are planning a future together."

Amy added that "through a year of hell," but it's "the most beautiful relationship I've ever had in my life."

The mom-of-two opened up more about their commitment to each other, saying: "We did not enter this relationship for fun or 'let's see what happens.' We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together."

T.J. affirmed it by saying: "I'm the healthiest and happiest I've ever been in my life."

