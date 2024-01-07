Victoria Beckham shows off never-ending legs as she details unusual bedtime routine

Victoria Beckham sparked a fan reaction at the weekend as she shared a glimpse inside her luxurious skincare routine.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 49-year-old uploaded an image of herself rocking a stylish robe adorned with a geometric pattern. In the photo, fashion mogul VB could be seen relaxing on a freshly-made bed with her never-ending legs on full display.

But while her sculpted physique got fans talking, it was Victoria's very unusual LED face mask which really set the internet alight. Designed to tackle multiple skin concerns from acne to hyperpigmentation, the former Spice Girl could be seen wearing a fancy, cylindrical mask which she attempts to use "every night".

Alongside her photo, the star wrote: "MORE IS MORE WITH MY SKINCARE ROUTINE! From LED lights to dermaplaning and masking, my skincare routine is extensive! I'm wearing my signature VB Chain Robe! For my full @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty skincare routine, check out my stories."

Fans and friends raced to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Your skin is AMAZING! You can tell you take care of it!" while another chimed in: "Love this! Which LED mask are you using?"

One confused fan wrote: 'My first thought was 'Why have you got a lampshade on your head?'", and another quipped: "You look like a fabulous lampstand".

This isn't the first time Victoria has shared a sneak peek inside her lavish skincare routine. Back in April, the 'Wannabe' hitmaker gushed over one particular product that she seemingly can't live without - her very own Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum.

After launching her eponymous beauty line in 2019, VB enlisted the expertise of biomedical scientist and regenerative medicine expert Augustinus Bader to create skin products worth shouting about. And her Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum is what she calls: "[her] must-have skincare!!"

In a post shared to Instagram, Victoria shared: "The @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum and Priming Moisturizer combine @AugustinusBader's incredible TFC8 science with a host of clean, active ingredients to help smooth, hydrate, firm and lift the skin – all whilst helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles."

When she's not busy building on her fashion and beauty line, Victoria relishes spending time with her husband David and their four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. And while the family own a plethora of fancy abodes around the world, VB and her brood travelled to the Bahamas in December to celebrate the festive season. Take a look in the video below...

During their vacation, Victoria delighted fans when she shared a clip of herself dancing on the beach with her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz. Beaming, the duo were all smiles as they frolicked on the sandy shore with the sun setting behind them. Bliss.