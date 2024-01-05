Victoria Beckham just recycled her slinky sentimental outfit and fans are obsessed

She might have an extensive wardrobe, but Victoria Beckham isn't afraid to recycle her outfits from time to time, particularly when they have sentimental value. The fashion designer and wife of former footballer David Beckham showed off a gorgeously slinky outfit to her fans recently, and if it looks familiar, that's because the mother-of-three wore it to the official premiere of her husband Netflix's documentary.

Posting a video from inside her dressing room at the Beckham's £31 million London townhouse, Victoria took chic to another level in a classic white two-piece suit from her own collection. Staying true to her signature style, the 49-year-old's jacket was oversized fit yet tailored perfectly to add an element of casual to the smart ensemble.

The single-breasted jacket featured wide, flattering lapels and was done up using a low-hanging fastening, adding a less structured design. Victoria's trousers were also tailored gorgeously, with a medium fit at the waist and upper leg before flaring out at the bottom and were cuffed just at the ankle. The fashionista paired the look with some black and gold slingbacks.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Victoria designed this outfit for the Beckham premiere

Posh Spice told her fans why she was such a fan: "The perfect tailoring for any occasion!! I created this look for David’s Netflix documentary premiere and it’s so flattering! I absolutely love the strong shoulder and lapel on this suit and how it pairs with the fitted trousers. Kisses xx."

Victoria provided more information in the video talking to her followers: "So I created this suit for David's Netflix doc premiere and I love it so much, I love the slightly oversized jacket with a strong shoulder and silky lapel. And I love how it works with the cropped pants."

© Instagram Victoria Beckham recycled her sentimental suit recently

She continued: "It's such a great suit, it's got a silky bit down the side, I'm always looking for the perfect piece of tailoring. And it's comfortable and I love how effortless it is."

Fans were, naturally, loving the outfit. One person wrote: "You are such an icon. I need to pop into Dover Street for sure," and a second added: "Looking great!!" A third commented: "Absolutely stunning. These suits always look amazing on you."

Victoria's fashion empire seems to be going from strength to strength and is no doubt riding high after making a profit last year. The former Spice Girls singer, who set up her self-titled fashion house 15 years ago, overturned a profit of £200,000 according to a report by MailOnline, a milestone Victoria is said to be thrilled with.

In an interview with Vogue, released in October, she explained: "This is just the beginning, I have lots of ambitions and I work hard to achieve my goals.

"I never wait for things to just fall into my lap. This takes time, especially for an independent brand. My perfume isn't a license - I own it. Now that I have laid down the groundwork for the house, the real work can begin."