Taylor Swift is unrecognizable as school friend shares rare throwback pictures from her time in Pennsylvania

Taylor Swift is a globally recognized superstar – but as these pictures show, she was once a 10-year-old dressing up Sandy from Grease for the school play.

Taken in June 2000 when Taylor was still in school in Pennsylvania, the pictures show her and classmate Tobin Mitnick during rehearsals, with Taylor rocking a white zip up hoodie and matching shorts, with a white tee underneath, while Tobin was in character as Danny Zuko in a black tee and black leather jacket.

© Instagram/Tobin Mitnick Taylor Swift poses with classmate in June 2000

In the third snap however, Taylor is in full Grease-mode wearing the iconic Sandy look at the end of the film, in a strapless black top and a big curly wig.

"Thank you mom for digging these pics of @taylorswift and I harmonizing like buttah on summer nights twenty five years ago out of storage," comedian Tobin captioned the carousel of pictures, posted on Instagram on February 2, 2024.

© Instagram/Tobin Mitnick Taylor Swift dresses up as Sandy from Grease in 2000 picture

Taylor has long been a fan of the 1972 film, as in 2016 she was caught on camera singing along to the Grease: Live adaptation that featured Vanessa Hudgens as Rizzo. Pal Gigi Hadid caught the moment on camera, and shared it to Snapchat, revealing Taylor belting out the ballad 'Hopelessly Devoted to You'.

The 34-year-old singer left Pennsylvania when she was 14, with her family moving to Nashville so she could try to make a career as a country star. The move worked, and by 17 she had released her debut album, Taylor Swift.

© Instagram/Tobin Mitnick Taylor Swift poses with classmate for Grease rehearsals in June 2000

Now, 17 years on, Taylor is arguably the biggest pop star on the planet, with her Eras Tour the highest-grossing music tour ever, earning over $1 billion in revenue so far. The tour will go international this coming week as she returns to the stage in Japan, before heading to Australia and Europe before back to North America for further dates. It is thought it may gross over $2billion by the end of its almost two-year run.

This weekend she may also break Grammys history if she wins Album of the Year.

© Frederick M. Brown Taylor Swift may make Grammy history in 2024

At 34, Taylor is currently tied with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon with all four winning the award three times but if she wins on Sunday February 4, 2024 for Midnights, she will become the only artist in the Recording Academy's history to have won it four times.

Yet it won't be her first record-breaking moment; she is already the only female artist to have won the award three times, and she also holds the record as being the most nominated songwriter in the Song of the Year category, with the inclusion of 'Anti-Hero' by voting members marking her seventh nod. (Taylor, however, has never won the awar