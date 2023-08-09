Maya Jama shows off bombshell curves in plunging strapless gown for stunning new campaign

Maya Jama certainly knows how to work her angles. In a stunning new campaign, the Love Island presenter was seen working her magic as she joined some of her real-life friends for a fun new film with Gordon's Pink.

Looking absolutely resplendent in a gold strapless gown, the 28-year-old was seen having the time of her life whilst serving up some cocktails with her loved ones. Watch the video below...

WATCH: Maya Jama looks incredible for new campaign

The sizzling sequin number, which featured a plunging heart-shaped neckline, highlighted her beautiful, toned curves thanks to its cinched waist that tapered narrowly down the mid-section perfectly.

Her long brunette hair was worn loose in sleek waves, while she accentuated her pretty facial features with a bright blush, glossy lips and well-defined eyes. In the campaign, Maya opened up about the close bond she shares with her friends and how she is the "positive affirming" one out of the group.

"I love my friends," she said in the video. "I am a bit of a positive affirmation. Like if my friends are ever down or anything like that, I'll be the one to gas them up and let them know, 'We are amazing.'"

Maya stuns in a strapless gold dress

The star added: "They are loving and fabulous and sometimes they're late, but they are my chosen family. We're all in the moment, enjoying life together."

The video comes shortly after Maya wrapped up her filming duties for this year's Love Island. She is now enjoying a gorgeous holiday, posing in a daring selection of string bikinis that captured attention. "Leo season & all thattttt," she enthused in her caption. Maya will no doubt have been looking forward to the rest and recuperation from her holiday, as she admitted that filming for the show had taken its toll on her body.

The Love Island host has had a busy year

"That was so much fun, thank you so much for watching," she said. "It has been the most enjoyable series to host and I'm so glad we made it through!" The TV favourite later added: "I was in mash-up mode before, my glands are poking out. But we are professionals, the show must go on, and I'm so happy I did it. I am very much on my holiday now, don't call me, don't text me, I'm out of here! Ibiza you will be seeing me…"