Catherine Zeta-Jones melts hearts with very rare photo of Michael Douglas' grandchildren

Catherine Zeta-Jones has adapted perfectly to her blended family with husband Michael Douglas, and she melted hearts when she posted the cutest photo of her two grandchildren, Lua, six, and Ryder, three.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared an adorable photo of the two youngsters playing together with young Ryder dressed up as a pirate. Little Lua wore a floral dress for the photo, while Ryder had gone all out for his outfit, including a black pirate's hat as he held a purple cuddly dragon. Lua sweetly embraced her younger brother, and had a pair of sunglasses tucked into her dress.

WATCH: Inside the love story of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

Catherine was clearly enamoured with the sweet photos, as she lovingly wrote: "A Douglas pirate pic," finishing it off with a red heart emoji.

Lia and Ryder are the children of Michael's eldest son Cameron, who he shares with his ex-partner Diandra Luker. The former couple married back in 1977, with Cameron arriving a year later, however they divorced in 1995. Catherine and Michael subsequently began dating in 1999 before marrying a year later.

© Instagran Catherine doted on her grandchildren

When asked in a 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine about the secret behind their 20-year-strong marriage, the Welsh actress explained their relationship had lasted because they still have lots of fun together. She shared that "constant love and respect" and maintaining a "sense of humor" are key to marital success.

The couple have since gone on to welcome two children, Dylan, 22, and Carys, 20, and the couple frequently dote on their two children, showing off several lovely photos of their brood.

© Instagram/Michael Douglas Michael and Catherine share two sons

Last month, as the family marked Father's Day, Michael was joined by Dylan and Carys for a lavish family meal at their home, as they had a breakfast spread fit for a king.

"Happy Father’s Day to all! Peace and Love: @catherinezetajones," he wrote as he credited his wife for the photo. She then commented: "Simply the Best!" and fans urged her to take care of her loved ones adding: "Wow how grown up your children are, but good to see they still love papa," and, "great to see so much love," while a third wrote: "Happy Father's Day to you Mr. Michael Douglas...Such a beautiful family."

© Instagram Catherine and Michael dote on their children

The photo wasn't the only celebratory image shared for Father's Day as Catherine also posted a throwback photo of her children with Michael, and his dad, Kirk Douglas too. Michael is one of two sons Kirk had with his first wife, fellow actor Diana Dill, who he was married to from 1943 to 1951. He has a younger brother, Joel Douglas, 76, and two step-brothers from his dad's second marriage.

RELATED: Michael Douglas' son Dylan is identical to famous dad in poolside photos

RELATED: Michael Douglas' bittersweet reaction to 'unexpected' family change involving daughter Carys

Catherine sweetly captioned the photo with: "Happy Father's Day to my husband @michaelkirkdouglas, the best father my children could ever have." She continued: "And to my father in law Kirk, we love you and miss you."