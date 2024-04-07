Influencer Jackie Miller James poses with daughter Knoxly for the first time after aneurysm that left her in a coma

Influencer Jackie Miller James has shared precious new photos of her 10-month old daughter Knoxly whom she welcomed while in a medically-induced coma last year.

The 36-year-old had been placed into a medically-induced coma after she suffered a ruptured aneurysm in 2023, one week before she was due to give birth to her first child.

© Instagram Jackie welcomed her first daughter after suffering a a ruptured aneurysm one week before she was due to give birth

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Jackie uploaded a carousel of heartwarming images, including an adorable black-and-white photo which showed doting mom Jackie sweetly cradling her little girl. Elsewhere, she included a precious snapshot of herself cradling her newborn, who spent her first 12 days in the NICU, alongside her husband Austin.

Other photos, meanwhile, showed little Knoxly sweetly bonding with her father whilst dressed in an adorable array of outfits.

© Instagram The influencer shared precious new photos of her daughter Knoxly Rose whom she shares with her husband Austin

In her caption, the influencer penned: "Through the darkness, this little human has been a constant source of light. Meet, Knoxly Rose James, our 10-month old bundle of joy."

She continued: "She’s all smiles and full of unconditional love, even when I can’t fully be the mother I thought I’d be. Having to adjust to motherhood in recovery has been its own unique struggle. But, through every rep of physical therapy, every session with my speech therapist, every doctor’s visit, I think about the mother she deserves and it pushes me a little harder."

Jackie finished by adding: "You are the blessing of a lifetime, little Knoxly. Mommy and daddy will love you forever. Be patient with us, this won’t be our life forever."

© Instagram Little Knoxly bonding with her father Austin

Fans and friends raced to the comments section to share their well-wishes, with one writing: "She couldn’t be more perfect. She’s lucky to have you too!" while another gushed: "So beautiful! Just like her amazing warrior mama!! Continued prayers sweetheart."

Meanwhile, in a separate Instagram video post shared at the end of March, the mother-of-one shared a glimpse inside her recovery and rehabilitation. "I still struggle with aphasia, which impacts my speech, and have limited use of my right arm and leg," she explained. "But, I’m more motivated than ever to keep putting in the work. I look forward to sharing more about my unique journey in the hopes that it helps others going through trauma. There is hope!

"While recovery has had some incredibly tough moments, having my 10-month old daughter Knoxly by my side has been my source of motivation. And throughout it all, Austin has been my rock. Friends and family have also stepped up in truly amazing ways to support us from the very beginning. Thank you, mom!"