Gisele Bündchen glows in photos of 'magical' time away from home amid Tom Brady, Irina Shayk romance

The supermodel left her current home of Miami for her native country of Brazil

While her ex Tom Brady is busy striking up an apparent romance with fellow model Irina Shayk, Gisele Bündchen is busy recharging.

The supermodel, who now lives in Miami, took a break from the busy city and jetted off to her native country of Brazil for some much needed rest and relaxation.

The star recently spent time in the mountains of Minas Gerais, where she stayed at Ibiti, "an experimental socio-environmental project" that offers a variety of nature-filled experiences for guests, per their website.

Gisele took to Instagram over the weekend to share a glimpse from her stay, and just how relaxing and energizing her time was is evident in every single photo.

She first shared a snapshot where she's captured from behind swinging on a wooden swing overlooking a stunning, green mountain range, followed by photos of a colorful parrot, a basket of delicious pão de queijo (cheese bread, a Brazilian delicacy), impressive platters of fruit, and a jaw-dropping sunset.

Gisele also included a photo of herself in work-out gear emulating a statue's yoga pose, meditating by a waterfall, enjoying a campfire by sunset, and stopping to pet a horse while on a bike ride.

"What a magical place!" she wrote in her caption, adding: "I am so recharged and inspired." She also included a Portuguese translation, and wrote in her native language: "Thank you very much" to the Ibiti Project for hosting her.

Her fans had nothing but love for the photos, and wrote in the comments section under the post: "Stunning Gisele!" and: "We are so happy when you are in Brazil," as well as: "Mines Generals is amazing!!! Beautiful energy!!!" plus another fan also wrote: "Nothing like our earth to recharge the energies, and raise self-esteem. Ready to change the world!"

Gisele's glowing photos come not only weeks after celebrating her 43rd birthday – her first since her split from Tom – but also shortly after her ex-husband was pictured cozying up with Irina.

Tom and Irina were linked together after photographs emerged in Page Six of the couple spending time together over a weekend in late July.

The former NFL star reportedly drove in his car to pick up his rumored new flame from the famed Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, before driving her to his home.

Reports also claim the pair were next seen leaving Tom's home the next day, and some photos see them sitting in a car fondly looking at each other, while Tom caressed Irina's face.

Tom and Gisele, who share kids Benjamin Rein, 13, and Vivian Lake, 11, tied the knot in 2009 after meeting in 2006. After 13 years of marriage, they announced their split in October 2022.