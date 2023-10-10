Gisele Bundchen details daughter's horrifying injury, calls it 'the worst days of my life'

One proud mama! Gisele Bundchen has praised her daughter Vivan for learning to shake off her fears and get back in the saddle - literally.

The model has shared how three years ago Vivian, then seven, fell off her horse and broke her arm, standing up from the gfall with her "arm bent" which led to surgery and pins being placed in the bones to help it heal.

© Instagram Vivian gives a horse a kiss on the nose

"I was there watching that whole thing in slow motion, and it was one of the worst days of my life," mom-of-two Gisele added, revealing it happened in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

"It was intense. And then she just was like...for six months, she had to have the cast and she had to do another surgery to remove the pin."

But, speaking to People, Gisele then shared: "You would think after going through all of that at seven-years-old that you wouldn't want to do it anymore. [But] after a year, after the pin was removed, we started going to ride horses again."

© Instagram Gisele also has a love of horses

Then when the family visited Costa Rica in 2022, Vivian began riding on her own again and within months she was running along the beaches on her horse.

"She overcame that fear that was really real for her," Gisele producfly revealed, adding: "Sometimes I feel like it's us who put our fears [on them], because I was so afraid."

Gisele and Tom sit with Tom's eldest son Jack, Benjamin (left) and Vivian Brady

Gisele is also mom to son Benjamin, 13; she welcomed her two children with ex-husband Tom Brady. She has also helped coparent and raise Tom's eldest son Jack, 16, whom he welcomed with Bridget Moynahan.

The Victoria's Secret model is now thriving and has returned to her own career, including writing her own cookbook, Nourish, which is available for pre-order now.

© Instagram Jack is also very close to his stepmom

"I think before I was more surviving, and now I’m living, which is different," she recently told CBS News Sunday Morning during an interview with anchor Lee Cowan, and admitted that she did not want the divorce but knew it was for the best.

Gisele and Tom revealed that they had ended their marriage in October 2022 following reported disagreements over his decision to return to the NFL.

© Getty Images Gisele and Tom divorced in 2022 after over 15 years of marriage

He had retired in 2021 only to return for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers later that same year. Tom announced his second retirement from the NFL a year later in February 2023.

“I think it’s not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for. My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen,” the 43-year-old shared of her relationship with the retired NFL icon. “But I think you have to accept you know sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it’s sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart."