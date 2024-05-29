Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae's relationship timeline

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae are a Hollywood power couple. First linked in 2021, the duo has gone from strength to strength, making their relationship Instagram and later red carpet official before walking down the aisle not once, but twice. Here, we take a look at their relationship timeline…

April 2021 – Anya confirms she's in a relationship

While very little is known about Anya and Malcolm's first meeting, the actress's earliest reference to Malcolm came in April 2021. During an at-home interview with Elle, Anya said: "My partner's just come back from work, and he's moving around all of his equipment, so this was the safe spot."

© Getty Anya Taylor-Joy referenced Malcolm in a 2021 interview

May 2021 – Anya and Malcolm are pictured together for the first time

A month after Anya mentioned her mysterious man, the A-lister was spotted with Malcolm in New York. In pictures obtained by Page Six, the couple were seen holding hands and sharing a kiss or two.

July 2021 – Malcolm confirms their romance by posting a photo of Anya

Malcolm made his feelings for Anya plain for all to see in July 2021. Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old posted a photo of his girlfriend, which he captioned: "I'm besotted."

October 2021 – Malcolm shares another adorable photo of his girlfriend

Sending the internet into meltdown, Malcolm shared another snap alongside Anya in October 2021, writing: "Oof supremely happy."

March 2022 – Anya and Malcolm make their relationship red carpet official

Anya and Malcolm were the talk of West Hollywood after they were seen cuddling up at the CAA Pre-Oscar Party at San Vicente Bungalows.

© Getty Anya and Malcolm at the CAA Pre-Oscar Party

Two days later, they made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2022. Dressed in a vampy tulle gown, the actress looked seriously chic, while her beau sported a simple black suit and a white shirt.

© Getty The couple made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2022

April 1 2022 – Anya and Malcolm tie the knot in a secret ceremony

In April this year, Anya revealed that she and Malcolm had tied the knot in New Orleans in 2022, keeping their nuptials top secret. Sharing photos from their special day, Anya wrote: "Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever. Happy second (first) anniversary my love…you're the coolest."

In the caption, Anya added that her golden bridal gown had been "beautifully embroidered" with the couple's love story by Dior. An intimate affair, actress and model, Cara Delevingne, and photographer Sebastián Faena were in attendance.

April 2022 – The couple pack on the PDA at the premiere of The Northman

Anya and Malcolm had that newlywed glow at the premiere of The Northman. Holding hands as they walked the red carpet, Anya was all smiles as she planted a kiss on her new husband.

© Getty Anya and Malcolm couldn't keep their hands off each other at The Northman premiere

October 2023 – Anya and Malcolm hold a second star-studding wedding in Venice

A year after they secretly wed in New Orleans, Anya and Malcolm exchanged vows in Venice, with 150 guests in attendance. Among them, Miles Teller, Evan Ross, Nicholas Hoult, Julia Garner and Cara Delevingne were seen arriving in speed boats.

Held at the 15th-century Palazzo Pisani Moretta, Anya rewore her custom bridal gown by Dior. The night before their wedding, the couple had hosted an epic Venetian masquerade ball for their guests.

April 2024 – Malcolm marks his second wedding anniversary with Anya

Posting photos taken by Sebastián Faena at their New Orleans wedding, Malcolm marked their second anniversary with the sweetest message on Instagram. "I love you now and somehow I always have and somehow it will never end. Happy two-year anniversary (yesterday), beautiful," he penned in the caption.

May 2024 – Malcolm supports Anya following the release of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

With Anya on the press tour for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Malcolm gave his wife a shout-out on Instagram. Encouraging fans to go and see her movie, he commended the "Mental, physical, and emotional fortitude" that went into making it and hailed Anya's "excellent" performance.