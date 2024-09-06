Jennifer Lopez rocks very risque dress as she joins estranged husband Ben Affleck's BFF on red carpet

Jennifer Lopez came out fighting on Friday September 6, as she made her first public appearance since news of her divorce filing from Ben Affleck emerged in a very risque gown.

For her red carpet debut at Toronto International Film Festival, the actress boldly rocked a silver mirror embroidered column dress from Tamara Ralph, with cut out detailing, featuring black silk velvet bows.

© GEOFF ROBINS Jennifer Lopez attends the world premiere of "Unstoppable"

She wore her hair loose down her back, and notably was not wearing her wedding ring.

Jennifer stars in the new film Unstoppable, which was produced by Ben and his BFF Matt Damon; Ben chose not to attend the red carpet but Matt Damon was there, with his wife Luciana, who wore a slinky black gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline.

© Monica Schipper Bobby Cannavale, Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer, Don Cheadle, and Matt Damon poses for pictures together at premiere of "Unstoppable"

Matt and Jennifer did pose for pictures, but only as a group with her co-stars Bobby Cannavale, Jharrel Jerome, and Don Cheadle.

Unstoppable follows the true story of Anthony Robles – who was also on the red carpet – who defied expectations to become a champion wrestler in college, competing against the very school that rejected him.

© Monica Schipper Jennifer wore a Tamara Ralph gown

Jennifer's appearance comes days after she was pictured for the first time since filing for divorce from Ben. The mom-of-two had kept a low profile after deciding to confirm her split from Ben; the official date of separation happened earlier in the year on April 26, 2024.

The decision to file for divorce came after months of speculation.

Jennifer and Ben first met in early 2002, when they were cast in the romantic crime comedy Gigli and they were soon engaged to be married.

But three days before the ceremony, they called it off, and they both moved on, with Jennifer marrying Marc Anthony and welcoming twins Max and Emme, now 16, while Ben married actress Jennifer Garner, and welcomed children Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

The timeline of how and why Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce

© Getty Images Jlo and Ben couldn't keep their eyes off each other in February 2024

In 2021, 21 years after they first met, they rekindled their romance, and months later Ben proposed for a second time with a green eight-carat diamond, one of the most rare diamond hues in the world.

They enjoyed an impromptu Las Vegas wedding in July 2022 followed by their official wedding weekend in Georgia in August, surrounded by family and friends.

But it wasn't to be, and Jennifer filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. They have placed their $68 million mansion on the market.