Coleen Nolan prompts hilarious response from teen daughter with playful photos The Loose Women star is a mum-of-three

Coleen Nolan proved that she's just like any parent as she took to Instagram during the week to share some hilarious photos of her teen daughter, Ciara.

The Loose Women star shared a small clip that cycled through the images, which included one of her daughter adopting a stroppy pose next to an undecorated Christmas tree and a TV that was playing a Christmas movie. However, other photos saw her appear more playful, including one where she yawned next to the family dog and another showing her beaming next to her mum as they headed off on a family trip.

The final photo was a little bit rude, however, as the teen girl flashed the bird at the camera!

Coleen didn't caption her photo, but her daughter was surprised by the photos as she enthused: "R u actually insane. That last pic!!"

But plenty of other fans saw the funny side of the images, as one posted: "Love it lol," and another added: "Brilliant."

Ciara was expressionless in the snap

Others showed their appreciation by posting heart or crying with laughter emojis.

As a mum-of-three, Coleen has plenty of support from her children, but last week she opened up about her feelings around loneliness as Christmas approaches.

The star shared a snap that showed her smiling at an ice skating rink, with people skating behind her and a huge lit tree in the background alongside strings of fairy lights.

The duo enjoyed a trip together

It was a magical festive scene, and Coleen was quick to appreciate it. The mum-of-three captioned the image: "The only time I don’t mind being alone down South is the weeks before Xmas… loads of Xmas shopping done… and it was snowing [red heart emoji]."

Her fans soon shared their reaction to the post, with their replies including: "GORGEOUS XXX," "Lovely photo... So Xmassy," and: "Lovely pic. Look so happy. Loved seeing you on Loose Women as always".

Another cheekily responded: "Sounds perfect! I hope you adopt the 1:1 rule of present buying though. One for them… one for you! I've had some lovely bits this year already…"

